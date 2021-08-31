Thiva vs Wolfrahh: Which Free Fire character is better for Ranked mode?

The Ranked mode in Garena Free Fire is the most appropriate option to showcase a player's skills and obtain rewards. The Battle Royale's Ranked Season 23 started on 30 August, with 22 October being its end date. Similarly, the Clash Squad mode also has a Ranked variant going through Season 8.

Various rank rewards are up for grabs in Free Fire, and gamers can get their hands on such unique prizes by maximizing their ranks. They can start grinding straightaway while adopting a distinct strategy with decent characters for the Ranked mode.

Thiva and Wolfrahh are among the most underrated passive ability characters in Free Fire that are excellent choices for the Ranked mode. This article compares their abilities to decide who is better for this game type.

Free Fire Ranked mode: Wolfrahh, Thiva, and their abilities

Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh - Limelight (Image via Free Fire)

Wolfrahh is a pretty underrated character in Free Fire as he helps decrease the procured damage from headshots and increases the damage infliction. His ability, Limelight, activates whenever players get a kill or an in-game observer (viewer) joins.

Whenever an observer is added in-game to watch Wolfrahh's gameplay or players score a kill, the damage taken from headshots decreases by 3%. In addition to that, the damage infliction to the opponents' limbs (body damage) increases by 3%.

These effects have an upper limit of 25% and 15% at the base level, respectively, and cannot increase further even after getting more kills or viewers. On the sixth level, the maximum increase is to 30% and 20%, respectively.

At the final level, the decrease in damage taken from headshots with every kill or viewer becomes 5%. Additionally, the increase in body damage to enemies also enhances to 5%.

Thiva

Thiva - Vital Vibes (Image via Free Fire)

Compared to Wolfrahh, Thiva is more defense-oriented as his Vital Vibes ability increases rescue speed. Hence, he is a better option for team support than attacking enemies.

At level 1 of Vital Vibes, there is a boost in help-up speed of 5%, followed by a recovery of 15 HP in five seconds. This speed boost can further be improved to 20% at the sixth level, along with a 40 HP recovery in five seconds.

Conclusion: Which Free Fire character is better?

Wolfrahh is a decent choice for aggressive gameplay, while Thiva is more defense-oriented (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva is more of a team support character and is suitable for gamers who play a secondary role in their squads. The character demands a laidback, risk-free approach in contrast to Wolfrahh's requirement.

Players have to score kills with Wolfrahh, as, generally, there are no observers for casual players. More kills will mean more benefits for users. Hence, they will have to adopt an aggressive approach to use Wolfrahh.

Whether it's Wolfrahh or Thiva, it's pretty clear that both are equally beneficial for different aspects of Free Fire. Hence, players should choose a character as per their tactics and gameplay.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer