Understanding Thiva's abilities in Free Fire

Free Fire's OB29 4th Anniversary update was launched on 4 August 2021, bringing a plethora of new features to the game. Garena also introduced two new characters in Free Fire through the major update.

Characters Thiva and Dimitri introduced as part of the collaboration between Garena and Greek-Belgian DJ Duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. Both were made available in-game at a later date.

Dimitri was part of a top-up event held on August 12, which required players to top-up a certain number of diamonds to claim the characters. Thiva, on the other hand, was made available through the 4th Anniversary celebrations.

This article will discuss Thiva's abilities as the Free Fire character is available in-game as a free login reward.

Thiva in Free Fire: Everything about the ability of the latest character

Thiva - Vital Vibes (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva is based on Michael Thivaios, popularly known as Like Mike, and has a passive ability. His ability is called Vital Vibes, which helps to increase the rescue (help-up) speed when a player is down.

The boost in the rescue speed is up to 5% at the initial level, while players can maximize it to 20% at the sixth level. In addition to the speed boost, there is a particular HP regeneration that happens for five seconds.

Here's a closer look at all the level-ups of Thiva's Vital Vibes in Free Fire:

Level 1:

Rescue speed increase: 5%

5% HP recovery: 15 in five seconds

Level 2:

Rescue speed increase: 8%

8% HP recovery: 20 in five seconds

Level 3:

Rescue speed increase: 11%

11% HP recovery: 25 in five seconds

Level 4:

Rescue speed increase: 14%

14% HP recovery: 30 in five seconds

Level 5:

Rescue speed increase: 17%

17% HP recovery: 35 in five seconds

Level 6:

Rescue speed increase: 20%

20% HP recovery: 40 in five seconds

How to get Thiva in Free Fire?

Thiva is available for free (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned earlier, Thiva is part of the 4th Anniversary celebrations in Free Fire. The new character became available in-game today (28 August 2021) as a free login reward.

Tap on "Claim" to receive the free reward (Image via Free Fire)

Players will have to log in to the game and open the Events menu in Free Fire to look at the 4th Anniversary events. They can directly access the 4th Anniversary celebrations by clicking the icon in the game's lobby.

After opening the 4th Anniversary interface, they will have to tap on the login reward to view Thiva. Then, click on the Claim option to receive the character for free.

Edited by Sabine Algur