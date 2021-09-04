Thiva vs Wukong: Price, abilities, advantages and more details compared

The pool of Free Fire characters increases with every major update. The latest character to be added to this pool is Thiva. The character is inspired by a real-life DJ, Like Mike, who collaborated with Free Fire to celebrate the 4th anniversary of the battle royale title.

Wukong is one of the most popular Free Fire characters that players choose. This article compares the prices, abilities, advantages and disadvantages of both the characters.

Thiva

Thiva is worth 599 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 599 diamonds

Description: Thiva is the lead singer and musician in a band.

Ability: The ability of Thiva is called Vital Vibes, and it increases the rescue speed of players. If the rescue is successful, players get a boost of HP.

Advantages

Since Thiva has a passive ability, it is automatically activated.

Helps in HP recovery.

Major boost to allies in case of aggressive gameplay.

Major Disadvantage

Thiva can only be used in duo and squad matches. Since his overall ability revolves around helping in the recovery of allies, he is not of much use in solo Free Fire matches.

Wukong

Wukong is worth 499 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 499 diamonds

Description: The Monkey King is here!

Ability: The ability of Wukong is called Camouflage. The active ability helps users turn into a bush so that they can throw their enemies off-track.

Advantages

Camouflage works well in case of aggressive gameplay.

Players have a natural advantage of creeping up on their enemies and taking them by surprise.

Major Disadvantage

The major disadvantage of Wukong is his cooldown time. Due to a character nerf in a major Free Fire update, the cooldown time of Wukong became 300 seconds at the first level and 200 seconds at the final level. This implies that players cannot use Wukong's ability often.

Note: Since Thiva has a passive ability, and Wukong has an active one, players can use them both by stacking skills.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

