Thiva vs Xayne: Which Free Fire character is better?

Much to the excitement of Free Fire players, Garena is offering a new character, Thiva, to celebrate the 4th anniversary of the battle royale game. Players need to log into the game on 28 August 2021 to acquire Thiva, a character inspired by DJ Like Mike, for free.

Xayne is a popular Free Fire character who is very useful for aggressive matches. This article compares the abilities of the two characters.

Assessing the abilities of Thiva and Xayne in Free Fire

Thiva

Thiva and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva is a passive character in Free Fire. He possesses an ability called Vital Vibes that increases the help-up speed and restores HP.

The rescue speed is increased by 5% at the initial level and 20% at the final level. If the recovery is successful, players can recover 15 HPs at the first level and 40 HPs at the final level in 5 seconds.

Xayne

Xayne and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Xayne is one of the few Free Fire characters who has an active ability. Her ability, Xtreme Encounter, lasts for 10 seconds and allows players to temporarily receive 80 HPs.

The ability also allows players to inflict 40% increased damage to gloo walls and shields at the first level. At the sixth level, the rate of damage is boosted by 100%.

Which Free Fire character is better?

Xayne is better (Image via ff.garena)

Even if Thiva is a passive character, he is of no use when it comes to solo matches in Free Fire. So, Xayne is the better choice as her ability is more powerful and useful.

The only drawback of Xayne is her cooldown time, which ranges from 150 to 100 seconds. For this, players can pair her with a pet called Rockie, whose ability, Stay Chill, reduces the cooldown time of Free Fire characters.

Note: Since Thiva is a passive character and Xayne is an active one, players can stack their skills and use them together to get the best results in Clash Squad matches.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Edited by Shaheen Banu