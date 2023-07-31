Tips and tricks for winning 1v1 battles in Free Fire

Playing solo or with your squad, Free Fire often pitches you under circumstances where you must deal with a single enemy. The result of such combat often depends on your close or long-range prowess. That said, following certain do’s and don’ts of 1v1 fights can get you a kill or lead you to the Booyah. The game’s numerous guns have varying proficiency in close or long-range fights. Before choosing one, players should identify its attributes that correspond to their skills and playstyle.

Even before choosing the appropriate gun, they must self-analyse if they come under aggressive or passive players. By this, they can figure out the right approach and the distance to maintain from the enemy. Moreover, this will help them to opt for the best gun for the upcoming battle. They can also incorporate some tricks and skills into their playstyle to outplay their enemy in combat.

Here are some tricks and tips for winning any 1v1 situation in Free Fire.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best tips and tricks to defeat your enemy in 1v1 fight in Free Fire

1) Choose the appropriate weapon

As mentioned earlier, Free Fire gives you a variety of firearms with unique attributes that standout at different ranges on the battlefield. Choosing one from such a great variety can be a challenging task and requires a decent experience with the game. Thankfully, some guns are universally respected for their prowess in short-range combat.

Shotguns are the first preference for every aggressive player in Free Fire. They deal colossal damage and, unlike rifles, do not bother you with recoil. They only need perfect positioning and timing to add a kill to your K/D. The MAG-7 is one of the best shotguns that Free Fire provides. It has an astounding damage output of 89 and a reliable mag capacity of 8. Its mag capacity makes this shotgun a trustworthy weapon in close-range combat.

The M1187 is another shotgun with a massive damage output of 100: but its tiny magazine with just two rounds makes some players sceptic about its capacity for close-range gunfights.

For mid to long-range combat, you can go for the SCAR, which defines the perfect rifle with suitable equipment. It has a damage output of 53 and a clip size of 30. Further, the SCAR shows the lowest recoil among the ARs and is considered one of the best guns for mid to long-range spray. The Groza is another excellent option for 1v1 combat, as it deals high damage with an amazing rate of fire. The Woodpecker is also a good option that lies under the Marksman category and uses AR ammo.

The cunning use of gloo makers and frags can also enhance your gameplay and build your way towards Booyah as well.

2) Customize your HUD

If you are a beginner to Free Fire, you should consider changing some default settings, as they can obstruct your swift gameplay. Auto-pickup, throwable settings, and the transparency of controllers are some settings you should change to polish your skills. Additionally, changing the in-built two-finger claw control of the game can leave you with apparent results. Three-finger customization allows you better movement speed that can help you dodge your enemy’s attacks.

While customizing the three-finger setup, you should ensure every button is placed at the appropriate position to deliver its purpose effectively.

3) Add more skills to your playstyle

When stuck in a stuck in a 1v1 fight, the victory solely depends on your skill sets. Even your perfect combination of guns and good loot can go in vain with poor skills. The use of a three-finger setup kicks in here also as it sharpens your skill to land your bullets with accuracy. You should try to aim for the head while in a gunfight. Getting headshots deal better damage than body shots and eliminate your enemy more quickly.

For better accuracy, you will need experience controlling your gun’s recoil. There is equipment in Free Fire that eases your weapon control, such as muzzle, foregrip, and stock. Furthermore, whilst in a close-range gunfight, you should try to confuse your foe with abrupt movements such as jumping, crouching, and going prone.

To adapt better skills to your game, you can also follow the pro gamers’ gameplays you will find on YouTube.

