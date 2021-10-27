Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, real name, and monthly income

Tonde Gamer has made a name for himself in the Free Fire community with his fantastic gameplay videos and signature commentary. The content creator from Nepal has been regularly uploading videos to his channel, which now boasts a massive subscriber count of 4.7 million.

The YouTuber has garnered more than 170k subscribers and 59.63 million views in the last 30 days alone.

What is Tonde Gamer’s real name, UID and stats in Free Fire?

As per Nepali Fandom, Tonde Gamer’s real name is Sarju Giri. His Free Fire UID is 282951914. Tonde Gamer is the Heroic tier in the BR-ranked season 24 and CS-ranked season 9.

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer has taken part in 16660 squad games and emerged victorious on 7093 occasions, converting to a win percentage of 42.57%. He has gained 66766 kills in these matches, which adds up to a K/D ratio of 6.98.

The popular content creator has earned 1433 Booyahs out of 6895 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 20.78%. With 26828 frags, Tonde Gamer has retained a K/D ratio of 4.91.

Lastly, he has played 3450 solo games and triumphed in 281 matches, resulting in a win rate of 8.14%. Tonde Gamer has racked up 7021 kills, securing a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer has won 26 of 39 squad matches in the current ranked season, which converts to a win percentage of 66.67%. He has notched 307 frags, boasting a K/D ratio of 23.62.

The YouTuber has played one duo game in which he has not attained a kill or a win.

Coming into solo matches, Tonde Gamer is yet to earn a victory in 16 games. He has 32 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.

Note: Tonde Gamer’s statistics were recorded at the time of writing the article and are subject to change as he plays more games.

Income

Tonde Gamer's income (Image via Social Blade)

The Tonde Gamer’s monthly income is estimated to be in the range of $14.9K - $238.5K. On the other hand, his yearly earnings are about $178.9K - $2.9M.

YouTube channel

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tonde Gamer has more than 1062 uploads on his channel, with the first video being uploaded in February 2019. The player has earned 774 million views over the last two-and-a-half years, along with more than 4.7 million subscribers. The most popular video on his channel has been viewed over 30 million times.

Edited by Siddharth Satish