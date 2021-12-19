Top 3 Free Fire tips to secure more kills in hot-drops

Hot-drop zones in Free Fire see some of the most intense fighting during a match. In a typical scenario, only one player emerges alive from the hot-drop. Others meet their fate either through the direct elimination of third-party attacks.

Either way, surviving and getting eliminations is not an easy task. However, there are ways to make the job easier. By following a few tips, players can improve their odds of emerging victorious from a hot drop.

Follow these tips to get more kills in hot-drop fights in Free Fire

1) Try to secure loot as soon as possible

Good loot will be needed to survive and secure more kills in a hot-drop zone. Not just weapons but also utility and healing items. The early-game fight will not end well for the player without proper loot.

An easy way to acquire loot fast is by manually scanning the landing area. Identifying good gear while dropping will save a lot of time. Additionally, landing fast will also play a vital role. Players can use Falco's 'Skyline Spree' to increase their landing spree.

Another good looting strategy for looting fast is to land on top structures with an open roof. Once on the roof, players can safely loot their way downwards. This will ensure they are not caught out in the open and ambushed.

2) Have a good character combination

Having the right character combo plays a vital role in getting more kills in a Free Fire hot-drop. While many combos work, having abilities that offer healing will be necessary.

Free Fire characters like DJ Alok and Dimitri are the best for hot drops. They allow players to heal on the move and stay in the fight longer. In addition to these active abilities, using Jota's passive ability will enable players to gain HP through combat.

Players looking for higher accuracy can opt to use Laura and Dasha. While those wanting better protection can use Chrono. Despite the severe nerf, his ability is still good for soaking up damage.

3) Camp and shoot from windows if needed

The goal of the hot-drop is to stay alive and get eliminations. However, given the ferocity of opponents in the location, staying alive becomes a daunting task. Players are constantly on the run or looking for medkits to heal up.

A simple way to avoid this is by camping on high ground. Players can take up firing positions inside buildings or reach the top of them to gain good shooting angles.

This will enable Free Fire players to stay safe from opponents while engaging. Even though securing many kills may not be possible in this manner, it is the best option.

Note: The list is in no particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

