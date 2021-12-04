Top 3 overpowered Free Fire characters who got nerfed in 2021

Each character in Free Fire is endowed with a unique set of abilities, which has increased their importance over the years. Garena has added a range of new characters in the last few updates, offering a diverse range of players.

Due to several of the characters' skills being too effective in the past, the developers have reworked and tweaked them, particularly in the previous five patches. This has brought about a balanced experience in terms of the characters.

Note: The list of overpowered Free Fire characters that were nerfed in 2021 are based on the writer's opinion.

Free Fire characters which were nerfed in 2021

3) Andrew The Fierce

Wolfpack received a minor nerf (Image via Free Fire)

Andrew the Fierce is the awakened version of Andrew and was added in May this year. His ability is called Wolf Pack. It boosted the armor damage reduction by 8% at the initial level at the time of its release.

Subsequently, there is an additional 15% damage reduction for every teammate having this skill. This skill became too potent when the entire squad equipped it.

As a result, in the OB30 update, the developers reduced the boost in the damage reduction by a few percentages. Now it is set at 5/7/8/9/10/11% at the six levels.

2) Wukong

Camouflage was first reworked and then nerfed (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong is one of the older characters within the game and was first available in early 2019. The character's ability – Camouflage was the first active skill in the game that had over the years turned ineffective.

The ability was reworked in the OB27 update to match the other available options with the game. The two new elements added to the ability were reset of cooldown as soon as the players eliminated the foes and canceling the Camouflage when they fired a weapon.

Soon users started using it extensively in Clash Squad mode, calling for numerous close-range combats. When gamers were Camouflaged, it became challenging for others to eliminate them.

In the OB30 update, the developers nerfed the Wukong character by introducing a new aspect to the overall ability, i.e., reduced movement speed by 20% whenever the ability was activated.

1) Chrono

Chrono was nerfed multiple times (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono was released after the Free Fire OB25 update after collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo and soon became the most used character. The ability was simply overpowering as users could at that time create a force field every 40 seconds and create a cover one after the other if everyone in the squad owned it.

However, the character was first nerfed in the OB27 update as the ability was very good compared to all other active abilities.

First, the ability duration was reduced by 1 second, and there was a big buff in the movement speed. Moreover, the cooldown increased several times. In the OB30 update, the character was again nerfed with skill duration and movement speed reduction. At the same time, the cooldown time was also increased.

Also Read Article Continues below

The ability was rehauled entirely in the latest Free Fire update, and now players can no longer shoot from within. Also, the movement speed buff is now completely removed. The duration has been increased to compensate for this, and the cooldown has been reduced.

Edited by Rohit Mishra