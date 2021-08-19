Top 3 rarest Free Fire emotes like LOL in 2021

Garena Free Fire takes a different approach to the typical battle royale and survival shooter game. With a wide variety of characters, pets, weapons, and other personalization items, Free Fire is a casual shooter game.

Emotes are one of the fun elements of the game. Players can grab emotes from bundles, top-up events, or from the shop. However, some of the emotes are seldom seen in the title.

Listed below are the three rarest emotes like LOL in Free Fire.

Three rarest emotes like LOL in Free Fire as of 2021

3) Chicken

Chicken is one of the earliest emotes in the game (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Chicken is one of the goofiest and rarest emotes in Free Fire. Since it was present from the initial days of the game, not many players have it. It was given out to players who had the Elite Pass in season 7. This makes Chicken one of the rarest emotes in Free Fire.

The emote makes the in-game character dance around like a chicken. The character moves its arms and resembles a chicken flapping its wings.

2) Flowers of Love

Flowers of Love was launched for Valentine's Week (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Flowers of Love, also known as the Rose emote, remains one of the rarest emotes in the game. The emote makes the in-game character get down on one knee, take out a rose, and make a proposing gesture.

Due to this cute gesture, the emote quickly became a hit among players. However, players had to fish out 500 diamonds and top up to get this emote. Considering the cost and the fact that the event ended in 2019, Flowers of Love is a rare emote.

1) Pirate's Flag

The Pirate's Flag remains one of the rarest emotes in the game (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Pirate's Flag is quite an attractive emote. The character takes out a Pirate's Flag engulfed in flames and slams it aggressively on the ground. The legendary emote is still one of the rarest emotes even after so many updates.

Pirate's Flag emote was introduced in the Pirate Top-Up event. Interestingly, the emote was first launched on international servers and took its sweet time to reach the Indian server.

In addition to the emotes listed above, Doggie, FFWC Throne, and Obliteration are also some of the uncommon emotes in the game.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ. The rarity is based on community discussion and speculation on the internet.

Edited by Shaheen Banu