Top 5 active Free Fire characters to get before OB32 update

Characters in Free Fire are pretty imperative, and the abilities are divided into two categories: active and passive. Each one serves a specific purpose on the battlefield and can be used effectively by players to gain an advantage.

With the OB32 update coming soon, many users in the community are searching for the best characters they should purchase. However, they are perplexed by the vast array of options available in the in-game store.

Top active ability characters to buy in Free Fire

5) Wukong

Ability: Camouflage

Price: 499 diamonds

Wukong’s ability causes the players to transform into a bush with a 20% reduction in movement speed for 10 seconds. There’s a 300 seconds cooldown applied after use and the transformation will also end if players attack a foe. Furthermore, when they defeat an opponent, the cooldown will get reset.

When users enhance Wukong to the maximum level in Free Fire, the cooldown reduces to 200 seconds, while the duration increases to 15 seconds.

4) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Price: 499 diamonds

Skyler’s skill is called Riptide Rhythm, and it creates a sonic wave that damages 5 Gloo Walls within 50 meters. After that, there is a 60-second cooldown. In addition, every Gloo Wall deployed by the player will increase HP recovery starting at four points.

At the peak level of the ability, the range of Riptide Rhythm becomes 100 seconds, the cooldown lessens to 40 seconds, and the HP recovery surges to nine points.

3) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Price: 599 diamonds

Dimitri is another fantastic character in Free Fire, and when his ability is activated, a 3.5m-diameter healing zone is created. Within that, users and allies recover 3 HP per second and, if knocked down, they can self-recover to get back up. It has a total cooldown of 85 seconds and lasts for 10 seconds.

The overall duration will be 15 seconds upon reaching the highest ability level. On the other hand, the cooldown will also be reduced to 60 seconds.

2) K

Ability: Master of All

Price: 599 diamonds

Master of All is a unique skill, and it increases the max EP of the players by 50. It features two distinct modes:

Jiu-jitsu: Users get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate (5 EP turns to 5 HP per second).

Psychology: This mode recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

For the mode change, there’s a 3-second cooldown time. Additionally, when K is at max level, the psychology mode will only be affected, and users will regain 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP.

1) Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat

Price: 599 diamonds

Alok and K go neck to neck in terms of the best character in Free Fire, and both of them have great use on the battlefield. Drop the Beat creates a 5m aura that increases the movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP per second for five seconds. Effects do not stack, and there’s a short 45-second cooldown.

At the highest level, i.e., level 6, the ability’s duration will rise to 10 seconds. The rise in the movement speed will increase to 15% as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The choice of characters in Free Fire tends to vary by player. The ones listed below are the writer’s opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen