Top 5 drop locations beginners should avoid in Free Fire's Bermuda map in August 2021

The Bermuda map of Free Fire has been a fan favorite since its launch. The map features mostly grassy terrain, along with various geographical features that make for interesting gameplay strategies.

Given the popularity of the map, a few locations have stood out over time and have become hot-drop zones in nearly every match. While these locations are perfect for veteran players, they're terrible for beginners in the game.

This article will discuss a few locations that beginners should avoid until they are familiar with the Bermuda map in-game, or are dropping in with an experienced squad of players.

Top five drop locations beginners should avoid in Free Fire's Bermuda map

5) Clock Tower

Clock Tower is one of the most contested drop locations in Free Fire for players on the Bermuda map. The area constantly sees action throughout the match, and campers can be found at every corner.

Most veteran players try to take control of the area and hold it until they are forced to move by the safe zone or get eliminated by other opponents. Suffice to say, beginners should avoid dropping here at all costs.

4) Peak

What makes Peak a bad landing spot for players is the fact that rotating from the area becomes difficult. Given its elevation and lack of cover, players without gloo walls won't last long here.

In addition to the lack of cover, the area is somewhat of a hot-drop zone in every Free Fire match. Beginners who land here and are bound to get easily eliminated in the crossfire.

3) Shipyard

Shipyard is an extremely popular hot-drop zone in Free Fire. It offers a lot of hiding places, and is a fun place for snipers to hide and shoot. Owing to these two factors alone, this is not a great place for beginners to land.

Furthermore, given that the location is surrounded by other hot-drop zones such as Bullseye, and the nearby Bimasakti Strip, beginners who survive the landing phase will find it hard to rotate out.

2) Bimasakti Strip

Much like the Clock Tower, the Bimasakti Strip is another king of the hill type of scenario. Players often try to secure the top of the nuclear reactor, and gain a high ground advantage against others.

While beginners will indeed be tempted to land here, it's one of the fastest ways to get eliminated in-game. Furthermore, the area is not really worth landing in for a match.

1) Pochinok

When it comes to heavily contested places on the Bermuda map in Free Fire, Pochunok takes first place. Every match, this location becomes a hot-drop zone, and players fight to the bitter end to hold it.

Due to the large number of houses within the area, engagements tend to get drawn out, as players hide and counterattack. Suffice to say, this is the worst place a beginner could land.

Edited by Siddharth Satish