Top 5 Free Fire bundles to get in OB29 version

Using the variety of attractive cosmetic items available in Free Fire, players can make their character stand out from the rest. Costume bundles are one of them, and they are constantly in high demand, as most players crave to obtain them.

Among the numerous methods of obtaining the costumes, the event and in-game store have emerged as the most commonly used ones. Here’s a list of the best bundles currently acquirable in the OB29 version of the battle royale title.

Best costume bundles in Free Fire OB29 update

5) Street Boy

Street Boy Bundle in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire players can presently purchase the Street Boy Bundle from the in-game shop. Users should note that to obtain this costume, they will need to pay 1499 diamonds.

This legendary male bundle constitutes five different items, which are listed below:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes

4) Beast-Arm Mutant

Beast-Arm Mutant in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Beast-Arm Mutant is, without a doubt, among the top bundles that users can currently acquire in the game. It can be exchanged using a Magic Cube. The costume was originally available through Diamond Royale around a year ago.

Here are the contents of this bundle:

Beast-Arm Mutant (Top)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Bottom)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Shoes)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Head)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Facepaint)

3) Amplified Bassrock

Amplified Bassrock can be obtained from this event (Image via Free Fire)

Amplified Bassrock Bundle is currently available in the “Memory Jigsaw,” and the players can obtain it by completing the puzzle. To do so, they must complete all four sections, each of which requires 12 fragments.

Stated below are the items present in the Amplified Bassrock bundle:

Amplified Bassrock (Head)

Amplified Bassrock (Facepaint)

Amplified Bassrock (Top)

Amplified Bassrock (Bottom)

Amplified Bassrock (Shoes)

2) Cadencia Treblerock

Cadencia Treblerock in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Cadencia Treblerock is a part of the newly commenced “Musical Ascension.” Players have to get a total of 3 “Legends Token” to attain this legendary female costume bundle. The tokens can be attained using spins, each one costing 20 diamonds. At the same time, five spins are priced at 90 diamonds.

The following are the contents of this bundle:

Cadencia Treblerock (Top)

Cadencia Treblerock (Bottom)

Cadencia Treblerock (Shoes)

Cadencia Treblerock (Head)

Cadencia Treblerock (Facepaint)

1) Enharmonic Treblerock

Similar to the Cadencia Treblerock bundle, the Enharmonic Treblerock is present in the “Musical Ascension.” To obtain this, users need 5 Legends Tokens instead. The event will last until 7 September; hence, players have to acquire this bundle for around a week.

Enharmonic Treblerock includes:

Enharmonic Treblerock (Top)

Enharmonic Treblerock (Bottom)

Enharmonic Treblerock (Shoes)

Enharmonic Treblerock (Head)

Enharmonic Treblerock (Mask)

Enharmonic Treblerock (Facepaint)

Note: This list reflects the writer’s opinion and only includes the bundles currently available in Free Fire.

Edited by Srijan Sen