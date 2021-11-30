Top 5 Free Fire character abilities for defensive gameplay

Free Fire has introduced lots of new characters with amazing skills in recent times. Players can equip and use these characters to match their gameplay with their skills.

It helps one to get a much-enhanced gaming experience from the title. There are many characters with aggressive skills with others specializing in defensive abilities. This article discusses the top five character abilities for Free Fire players with a defensive game style.

Character abilities for defensive gameplay in Free Fire

5) Jota

Jota in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Skill: Sustained Raids

Effect: Jota's sustained raid ability is of great use in defensive gameplay. The skill allows the user to recover some HP by hitting an enemy player with the gun. The extra gained HP will help the player to win the battle. Upon knocking down an opponent, the user can recover up to 10% HP.

4) Joseph

Joseph in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Skill: Nutty Movement

Effect: Joseph's skill helps the player to increase the moving and sprinting speed by 10% upon taking damage. The increased speed of movement will help in dodging enemy bullets and getting to a safe location. Players can equip Joseph from the first top-up reward event in Free Fire.

3) Paloma

Paloma in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Skill: Arms-dealing

Effect: Paloma character is a female character who's a significant choice for players with defensive gameplay. Her skill allows one to carry 45 additional ammo. The additional ammo capacity is helpful when the player or their teammates run out of ammunition in combat.

2) Otho

Otho in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Skill: Memory Mist

Effect: Otho is one of the newly introduced characters in Free Fire. Upon eliminating an opponent, the skill helps the player to reveal the positions of other enemies within a range of 25m.

The info related to the opponent's position will be shared with teammates. Players can increase the range of this skill up to 50m by upgrading the character to the maximum level.

1) Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Skill: Time-Turner

Effect: Players with defensive gameplay can use DJ Alok's character in Free Fire. His skill comes in handy in holding an opponent's rush by creating a force field. The force field can block up to 600 damage.

The field also helps in increasing the movement speed by 5%. At its initial upgrade level, the skill's duration is 3 seconds and the cooldown period is 250 seconds.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul