Top 5 Free Fire characters for upcoming Clash Squad season

Clash Squad is one of the most interesting game modes available to Free Fire gamers, and it comprises two teams of four people battling head-to-head in seven rounds. It also has its ranked seasons, with many gamers hoping to rise through the ranks.

Character selection may significantly impact their overall progression, and their different abilities can help get the upper hand over foes.

Clash Squad's Season 11 is now active, and the next one, Season 12, will begin in March.

Free Fire: Best characters for upcoming Clash Squad season

5) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Activating Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat creates a healing zone that is 3.5m-diameter wide. It restores three HPs per second when players and teammates are inside. If they get knocked down, they can self-recover to get back up. There's a cooldown of 85 seconds, and the duration is 10 seconds.

Self-recovery inside the healing zone can aid users immensely on the battlefield when they get knocked down during Clash Squad matches.

4) Wukong

Ability: Camouflage

Wukong's ability is perfect for playing the Clash Squad matches, and it turns gamers into a bush with a 20% slower movement speed for ten seconds. However, this transformation will end in case individuals engage in a fight.

Once the duration ends, a 300-seconds cooldown is applied, but if players secure a kill, it gets refreshed.

3) Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne is another ideal character for Clash Squad in Free Fire and is excellent for aggressive plays. When Xtreme Encounter is used, players receive 80 extra HP, and their damage against gloo walls and shields is increased by an additional 80%. There is a 150-second cooldown period following each use.

Users can further use appropriate character combinations to enhance the overall performance.

2) Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat

A five-meter aura is created around Alok using Drop the Beat, and the movement speed is boosted by a total of 10% with it. Additionally, 5 HP per second is restored. It runs for 5 seconds, and the skill has a 45-second cooldown in Free Fire.

As a result, Alok can provide the gamers with healing at any time during the match. The rise in speed can turn out to be quite crucial as well.

1) K

Ability: Master of All

K's Master of All ability raises the maximum number of EP points by 50, meaning gamers can carry 250 EP in a match. Furthermore, it features two distinct modes, Jiu-jitsu and Psychology, that significantly impact the gameplay.

With the former, the EP conversion rate is boosted by 500%, while the other restores 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. To switch between them, there's a 3-second cooldown.

Note: It is possible that character balancing can occur with the next update of Free Fire; therefore, the list may alter at that time.

Edited by Ravi Iyer