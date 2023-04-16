Top 5 Free Fire locations for landing and loot

Free Fire is one of Garena's flagship battle royale games that sees millions of players log in every day. Like every first-person shooter, quick decisions have to be made to gain an advantage over others, with one of them being the best landing spots to drop on. This is a preliminary decision made before entering a battle, and a rather important one.

Choosing the best landing spot is crucial in Free Fire to avoid instant death early on and to get enough loot that will help eliminate opponents swiftly. However, given that there are plenty of drop zones across the map with only a limited time to decide where to land, there are a few safe spots that can be considered.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Moathouse and four other locations in Free Fire recommended for landing and loot

Here are some recommended landing spots in Free Fire that are relatively safe and have plenty of loot scattered around them:

1) Moathouse

Moathouse is a location in Purgatory and is known for being one of the safest locations in Free Fire as the area is surrounded by water. Most players will refrain from landing here, as you will find a lesser amount of loot.

Regardless, this is a fun place to explore as you can collect some loot while giving yourself enough time to plan your next moves.

2) Mars Electric

This area can be located in the southern part of Bermuda and is considered to be a safe drop location rich in loot. If you are looking to gain an edge over others and arm yourself with the best set of weapons and gear, this is the right place for you. You can land here and camp out until your opponents are eliminated as the match progresses.

3) Rim Nam Village

Rim Nam Village (Image via Garena)

Rim Nam Village is located in the southwestern part of Bermuda and is one of the most isolated areas on the map. It is also a fun place to explore and is much safer due to the low volume of players landing here. However, you won't find much loot and it would be advisable to move out immediately after salvaging enough items.

4) Peak

Peak is located in the central part of the Bermuda region and only has a few buildings. It is one of Free Fire's landing hotspots as players can collect large quantities of loot scattered around the area, making it one of the most hostile locations in the game.

However, this place is ideal if you follow an aggressive playstyle and wish to scavenge the maximum amount of loot to gain an early advantage. The risks of this location can be minimized if you maintain your cover, and find a safe spot to camp out and strike approaching enemies.

5) Cape Town

Cape Town (Image via Garena)

Cape Town lies on the eastern side of the Bermuda region and has many houses. As it is located on the edge of the map, the number of opponents landing here is relatively low. You can find plenty of loot and it serves as a safe haven as you camp by yourself or with your squad.

This is one of Free Fire's best locations, providing you with a strategic advantage. It offers the best looter experience in the game while allowing you ample time to properly plan your offenses.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is unavailable on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to government-imposed restrictions. Players aren't authorized to download the game from third-party websites. However, Free Fire MAX is available on the app stores and can be played.

