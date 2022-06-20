Top 5 Free Fire MAX bundles as rare as Hip Hop bundle (June 2022)

Garena Free Fire MAX offers an assortment of collectibles with several customization options. The availability of such variety in Free Fire and its MAX variant is quite impressive compared to most other contemporary games.

One can find several cosmetics for items like vehicles, loot boxes, gloo walls, backpacks, weapons, and pets. Among the plethora of cosmetic and other custom items, costume bundles are highly sought-after outfits that are among the most coveted collectibles.

Bundles are usually available for everyone via Elite Pass, Luck Royale, store, or some time-limited event. The bundles in store are generally not that rare, while the ones available via events are hard to spot and acquire. Free Fire MAX's Hip Hop bundle is a prime example of rare collectibles.

The rarest bundles in Free Fire MAX, like the Hip Hop outfit set

Hip Hop is one of the oldest and rarest bundles in Free Fire MAX as developers introduced it via Elite Pass Season 2. However, once the Elite Pass ended, developers removed the Hip Hop bundle, which has not properly returned to the game.

Some other bundles boast the rarity level of the Hip Hip bundle. Readers can find five such outfit sets that are as rare as the Hip Hop bundle (as of June 2022) below:

1) Sakura bundle

Outfits in the bundle:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

Like the Hip Hop bundle, fans got a chance to grab the Sakura set via Elite Pass. It was introduced in the first season and has been one of the rarest collectibles in the game. Being hard to get in the game, players can spot the Sakura costume bundles on rare occasions as only older players own the Japanese-themed outfits.

2) Cyber Bunny bundle

Outfits in the bundle:

Cyber Bunny (Head)

Cyber Bunny (Mask)

Cyber Bunny (Top)

Cyber Bunny (Bottom)

Cyber Bunny (Shoes)

The Cyber Bunny bundle is not as old as the previous bundle on this list, as it was introduced in the game in April 2021. The bunny-themed bundle boasted a futuristic look and was introduced in the game via the Treasure Vault event. It flaunted a smooth design with bunny ears but didn't boast popularity like other rare bundles.

Thus, the Cyber Bunny outfit set has been one of the rarest in Free Fire MAX since its removal.

3) Cobra Rage bundle

Outfits in the bundle:

Cobra Rage (Head)

Cobra Rage (Mask)

Cobra Rage (Top)

Cobra Rage (Bottom)

Cobra Rage (Shoes)

Like Cyber Bunny, the Cobra Rage bundle is also not as old as the Hip Hop bundle as Garena unveiled it in February 2021. However, in contrast to the previous entry, Cobra Rage has amassed a fan following in the game as it has been one of the few bundles that boast varying colors, emotes, and VFX.

Thus, due to the exceptional features of the Cobra Rage bundle, Garena has maintained its rarity in Free Fire MAX, and developers reintroduced it only on special occasions.

4) Bunny Warrior bundle

Outfits in the bundle:

Bunny Warrior (Mask)

Bunny Warrior (Top)

Bunny Warrior (Bottom)

Bunny Warrior (Shoes)

The next on the list is the Bunny Warrior bundle, which features a face of a rabbit alongside a muscular design using different colors. The fans first spotted it in the "Draw a Bunny" event that happened ages ago.

Apart from the introduction, Bunny Warrior has returned on some occasions via legacy events, but it has become rarer with the increased number of players.

5) Top Criminal bundles

Outfits in the bundle:

Top Criminal Mask

Top Criminal costume

Top Criminal bundles got a lot of fame in Free Fire MAX due to their clown-masked design. They have been highly sought-after in the game since the developers introduced them via Bandit Squad Incubator in January 2019.

Before the Incubator, one Green Criminal was available in the game in December 2018. However, due to the popularity of the bundle, Garena was prompted to introduce four additional Top criminal variants: Red, Blue, Purple, and Yellow.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far