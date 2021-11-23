Top 5 Free Fire MAX pets to pair with passive characters 

Pets have become very important in Free Fire MAX, and they are being considered as one of the most valuable assets a player can own. This is attributable to the fact that they have unique skills, like those of the characters that are available in the game.

At the moment, players have access to over 15 different pets that can be purchased straight from the in-game store with diamonds. However, prior to spending anything on pets, gamers often look for the most effective options. Here's a list of the five best ones.

Top 5 pets that provide good support to passive characters in Free Fire MAX

5) Beaston

Beaston (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Skill: Helping Hand

Beaston is a fantastic option for users, and it is really useful in the use of utility items. Essentially, the pet's "Helping Hand" skill increases the throwing distance of Grenade, Gloo Wall, Flashbang, and Smoke Grenade by 10%.

Once the pet has reached its maximum potential (level 3), the percentage increases to 30%.

4) Detective Panda

Detective Panda (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Skill: Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda takes the next slot on this list and is widely favored by many players. At the base level of the pet, individuals will gain 4 HP with each kill. This eventually surges up to 10 HP once the pet is upgraded to the highest level.

It works nicely with characters like Jota because their ability also requires the users to notch a kill.

3) Falco

Falco (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco is among the best pets in the Battle Royale mode but is useless for the clash squad. This is because "Skyline Spree" increases the gliding speed upon the skydive and diving speed after the parachute opens by 15% and 25%, respectively.

When the pet is at its peak level, the percentages subsequently become 45% and 50%.

2) Ottero

Ottero (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Skill: Double Blubber

Ottero possesses the "Double Blubber" skill in the game, and when equipped, players gain some EP after using a Treatment Gun or Med Kit. Initially, the amount they receive tends to 35% of the HP recovery.

The percentage, i.e., EP gained, becomes 65% of the heath recovered with the rise in level.

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor is indeed very useful in Free Fire MAX due to "Smooth Gloo" and takes the top position on this list.

If the player is out of Gloo Wall grenades, the pet generates one every 120 seconds. Meanwhile, at pet level 3, if an individual has fewer than two Gloo Walls, Mr. Waggor will create one every 100 seconds.

Note: The above list represents the opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual choice and players should make the decision after considering their personal playstyle.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan