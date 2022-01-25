Top 5 Free Fire OB32 emotes available in 2022

Emotes have always piqued the players' interest. These are generally in high demand in Free Fire, and some users often empty their wallets to obtain them. Gamers can generally access them through in-game stores and events, with the latter being a more economical option.

A day after the Free Fire OB32 update, Garena released the Emote Party event for the fifth time. It offers two separate prize pools, which constitute 27 emotes. The event will be available for one more day, and thus players will have a good opportunity on their hands to obtain rare emotes.

Best emote in Free Fire after OB32 update

5) LOL

The LOL emote been accessible for many years as it was first added in May 2019. Gamers generally use it to provoke their opponents and demonstrate their dominance over them.

Gamers can purchase the emote for 399 diamonds or wait for a particular event like the Mystery Shop or Shopping Spree to see if they have it in their prize pool. When the emote is activated, the character will mockingly chuckle while placing one hand on the stomach.

4) Top DJ

Top DJ emote (Image via Garena)

The Top DJ emote was released alongside Alok as part of the collaboration with the renowned DJ. It has been available in stores since late 2019 and was earlier offered 499 diamonds, while it is currently priced at 599 diamonds.

The emote creates a floating DJ station, with the players holding a mic in one of their hands, pretending to amuse and pump up the crowd.

3) All in Control

All in Control emote (Image via Garena)

All in Control is a relatively new emote in Free Fire, having first debuted as part of the Cyber-Rocker Star event, which was introduced as part of the Moco: Rebirth campaign. It is currently accessible at the Emote Party event and worth the spend.

In this emote, the players project a hologram of Booyah onto the screen and then slide it away to signify that everything is under their control.

2) FFWC Throne

FFW Throne emote (Image via Garena)

The FFWC Throne emote first given out to players for free as it was a reward in a top-up event during the inaugural Free Fire World Cup in March 2019. However, due to the users' demands, it has made multiple comebacks, including the Emote Party's first iteration in August 2020.

It is also included in the Grand Prize for this emote party. The emote's GFX is a compelling motive to earn it. Once users activate it, a golden FFWC throne with players seated on it will be displayed

1) Rock Paper Scissor

Rock Paper Scissor is a new legendary emote introduced to Free Fire. It can be obtained by five super drawings during the mote party event. As a result, players may acquire five emote prizes for only 895 diamonds, an incredible bargain.

As the first interactive emote ever introduced into the game, Rock Paper Scissor is all the more memorable to acquire.

Note: All of these emotes are available in the game when writing this article. This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen