Top 5 Free Fire pets for aggressive players

In Free Fire, aggressive players' main goal is to rush in fast, secure a kill, and look for the next one. Although the tactic is simple, it has found great success within the community.

When the playstyle is used in conjunction with the right character, a Booyah is almost a guarantee. Nevertheless, this playstyle can be made better with some help from a pet.

Certain pets in Free Fire can greatly increase a player's combat abilities, allowing them to secure more eliminations with ease. Knowing which one to choose will make all the difference.

Which are the best pets for aggressive players in Free Fire?

5) Detective Panda

Healing during gunfights is essential to survival. This is where Detective Panda's 'Panda's Blessing' ability comes into play. At the base level, players will regain 4HP per kill. This increases to 10HP per kill at the max level.

4) Night Panther

As an aggressive player, supplies are always needed. Without them, gunfights would end in disaster. Night Panther is the perfect pet for these situations. Its 'Weight Training' ability increases inventory space by 15, which increases to 45 at the max level.

3) Robo

Playing aggressively means that players are bound to rush at opponents. This is where gloo walls come into play. They are used to gain protection from incoming fire and reach the target with ease.

However, at times, opponents lay down heavy fire, which ultimately breaks the gloo wall. This can be prevented by using Robo's 'Wall Enforcement' ability. At the base level, it adds a 60 HP shield to the gloo wall. When maxed out, this increases to 100 HP.

2) Falco

Landing first during a Free Fire match is essential to getting good loot. Aggressive players who want to land fast into hot-drop zones should use Falco's 'Skyline Spree' ability.

At the base level, the gliding speed is increased by 15% upon skydive. A further 25% speed increase is provided to diving after the parachute opens. When maxed out, it provides 45% and 50% speed boosts, respectively.

1) Rockie

Aggressive players who rely on characters with active abilities should use Rockie. His ability 'Stay Chill' at the base level provides a 6% cooldown reduction for active skills. When maxed out, it reduces the cooldown time by 15%.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu