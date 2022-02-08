Top 5 Free Fire tips for rank pushing in February 2022

Garena Free Fire is primarily a battle royale game, but developers have added plenty of modes for users. Over time, the game has transformed into a more competitive version of itself. The ranked options for BR and CS modes allow users to achieve a specific tier and compete with others on the leaderboard.

A sizeable chunk of Free Fire's userbase focuses on pushing the ranks, which is a reason for the toughness of maximizing the ranks. Therefore, players, especially the novices, need a specific game plan for rank pushing in Garena Free Fire, and they need to focus on different aspects of their playstyle and strategy.

Garena Free Fire: Five tips to remember before pushing the ranks (February 2022)

1) Pick the team role

Team roles are important (Image via Garena)

It is crucial for users playing with their teammates to pick a specific role. The role should complement the players' playstyle to have better coordination. A player with an attacking skill-set can choose the role of an aggressor, while a gamer with excellent defensive gameplay should go for the medic.

If players are playing solo, they should choose a balanced approach.

2) Landing should be swift and safe

One should choose safer landing spots (Image via GamingwithSawrose/YouTube)

In Free Fire, it becomes difficult for many users to survive the initial stages if they pick the hot drops to land. Players get a better chance of surviving the first phase of a match if they choose a safer landing spot.

Besides safety, players should also focus on quicker landings. Teams can make any player who uses "Falco" pet the jump leader. A swift landing will allow the squad to minimize the threat level at any spot.

3) Lesser aggression in the initial phase

One can be stealthier during the initial phase (Image via Garena)

Aggression pays off well during a match, but it can also become the reason for players' downfall. Hence, users should avoid needless aggression during the initial game phase. They can focus on collecting enough supplies.

After players have looted enough and have suitable firepower, they can transition their strategies from defensive to aggressive.

4) Gamers should use character abilities

One should use the characters (Image via Garena)

The games played with a low-level tier are not as competitive as the higher ranks. A tier like Heroic requires players to have a solid skill-set and a strong character ability.

Hence, users need to equip better characters and practice hard to maximize their ranks. One can also use the character combinations to get more benefit from the available abilities.

5) Learn movement tricks like 360° gloo wall deployment

Learn tricks like 360° gloo wall deployment (Image via YouTube/OP GAMEPLAY)

Good command over a weapon while aiming and equipping a decent character ability provides a significant advantage to users. However, poor movement skills and a lack of additional tricks may nullify the benefit.

Hence, players need to learn additional tricks to elevate their skill-set. A trick like 360° gloo wall is quite difficult to learn, but once users understand it, they can survive different combat situations, especially in the end-zone fights.

Players can use Free Fire's training mode to learn and practice additional movement tricks. They can watch videos of content creators and professional players to learn more about movement skills.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

