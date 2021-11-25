Top 5 Free Fire tips for surviving in endzones without a full squad

Squad matches in Free Fire don't always go according to plan. The team's coordination fails, and all but one player manages to survive. In this scenario, the logical thing to do would be to return to the lobby, but there's no fun in that.

It's better to survive until the endzones to gain more points. Even though the task at hand is extremely difficult, it's not impossible. With a bit of luck and careful planning, players may even be able to get a Booyah.

Follow these simple tips to survive in the endzones of Free Fire

5) Avoid engaging in direct combat to stay alive

When faced with overwhelming odds, the safest thing to do is nothing. Going up against a full squad is not an easy task and avoiding them is the best option. If the goal is to survive till the end of the match, then a passive playstyle has to be adopted.

4) Crouch and move to avoid detection

Crouching and moving in Free Fire is a technique very few players use. Although the speed is reduced, it enables players to move undetected. Even characters like Clu will not be able to locate players when they are crouched. This increases the chance of survival dramatically.

3) When rotating long distances, hug the edge of the safe zone

Rotation within the endzones of Free Fire is risky for solo players. With multiple teams battling it out for victory, safe routes are very limited. Nevertheless, players can move about safely by sticking to the edge of the safe zone.

2) Stock up on medkits and other utility items

Given the 1v4 factor, players will not be able to deal with multiple opponents during the late game. This being the case, it’s better to find tactical supplies rather than stocking up on offensive items. If nothing else, players will be able to out-heal opponents.

1) Find a surfboard as soon as possible

Surfboards are a great utility item to have in Free Fire. They can be found all over the map and provide high mobility. As a solo player trying to survive in a 1v4 match, this is an essential item to have.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

