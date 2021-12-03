Top 5 Free Fire tips and tricks to get more Booyah in Season 24

Securing a Booyah in Free Fire is the ultimate goal. However, outlasting 49 others opponents is no easy feat, as numerous factors have to be considered and compensated for.

While most seasoned and veteran players have no trouble winning, beginners will need help. By following these simple tips and tricks, readers will secure more Booyahs.

Use these pointers to win more matches in Free Fire Season 24

5) Play with a well-coordinated squad

An easy way to get more Booyahs in Free Fire is through teamwork. Playing with a well-coordinated and organized team will increase the chances of winning, also an excellent way to improve the K/D ratio.

Users can mini-max their abilities to create the perfect character combos. Additionally, each member can specialize in different weapon types, giving the squad flexibility in combat.

4) Rotate to secure favorable terrain

Rotation plays a significant role in Free Fire. Knowing how to do so efficiently will help gamers stay ahead of their opponents at all times. They can do so with the help of vehicles or surfboards.

The goal is to secure high ground or hard cover before the safe zone shrinks, enabling users to get a tactical advantage.

3) When playing solo, engage opponents from afar

Snipers are excellent weapons. When paired with Maro's and Laura's abilities, players can easily land accurate headshots. However, mastering the use of snipers takes a lot of practice.

Nevertheless, if gamers find using snipers difficult, they can use marksman rifles. They deal lesser damage compared to snipers but are easier to control. The SKS is the best early-game marksman rifle in-game.

2) Learn how to use gloo walls

Learning to use gloo walls efficiently is key to survival and victory. They play an essential role in both offense and defense.

Players can also use them to secure high ground on top of buildings and create choke points to block off the enemy.

1) Loot early and mid-game

Gamers need to ensure a steady supply of ammunition, medkits, and good armor to last the entire match. The best time to do so is during the early and mid-game. Without proper loot, skills will fall short.

While looking for loot may seem like a tedious task, it is essential in securing a Booyah.

Note: This list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

