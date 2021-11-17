Top 5 Free Fire tips and tricks for grenades

Grenades are deadly throwables in Free Fire, as they can cause massive damage and wipe out an entire squad with ease. Though players need to get close to an enemy to utilize the item, the pros outway the cons.

Obtaining mastery with grenades will take a lot of practice. With so many factors to be considered, making mistakes will be expected. Nevertheless, users can follow these tips and tricks to improve their proficiency with the item.

Become a pro at using grenades in Free Fire by following these simple tips and tricks

1) Compensate for grenade bounce

Grenades bounce when thrown, allowing opponents to dodge them. To avoid this, gamers need to throw them in front of the opponent to compensate for the bounce.

4) Throw multiple grenades when needed

When throwing grenades at rushing opponents or into a building, players should use more than one. This will force opponents to fall back or scatter, allowing users to get in a few easy shots.

Additionally, multiple grenades increase the chances of enemies taking damage. It's easy to dodge one grenade cooking down, but it's much harder to avoid multiple ones with different cook times.

3) Stay behind cover while throwing to stay safe

Throwing grenades requires careful timing and aim. To do this, gamers often stand in the open and throw grenades, which is not the wisest decision as enemies are more likely to get easy headshots.

To avoid this, players need to stay behind cover while cooking or throwing grenades. Gloo walls are perfect for this task in Free Fire.

2) Always cook grenades before throwing to ensure explosion on impact

Cooking grenades has several benefits and drawbacks. However, if done correctly, users can eliminate opponents with ease. To cook a grenade in Free Fire, they need to press and hold the grenade button.

Once two seconds remain on the countdown timer, gamers should throw it to avoid getting caught in the blast.

1) Make sure throwing arc is clear of obstacles

When throwing grenades in Free Fire, players need to ensure no obstacles are present in the throwing path. If this happens, the grenade is likely to bounce back and injure them.

This becomes worse if users are inside a house, without space to move. They will be liable to take more damage and could be self-eliminated

