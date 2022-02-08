Top 5 Free Fire weapon skins for beginners (February 2022)

There have been plenty of improvements in Garena Free Fire since its launch way back in 2017. Weapon skins have become an essential support for players in higher ranks.

It makes sense for users, especially beginners, to acquire character abilities and skins for their desired firearm to maximize their chances of winnig games. However, if beginners cannot afford to spend diamonds on gun skins, they shouldn't feel obligated to do so and can acquire free skins via in-game missions (if available).

Newer players who are willing to spend diamonds in Free Fire should have a look at the top five weapon skin suggestions listed below.

The best gun skins that new players should unlock in Garena Free Fire

1) SVD - Swordsman Legends

SVD - Swordsman Legends (Image via Garena)

Availability:

Available in Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

Price - 40 diamonds per crate

Attributes:

Damage: +

Magazine: ++

Accuracy: -

Description:

"Legend always finishes it with a single shot."

The purple-pink skin is among the best weapon upgrades in the Sniper Rifle category, as one can easily pull off one-shot kills in Free Fire. The stunning wheel-like VFX around the trigger makes this SVD skin boast-worthy.

2) P90 - Make it Rain

P90 - Make it Rain (Image via Garena)

Availability:

Available in Plan Bermuda Weapon Loot Crate

Price - 40 diamonds per crate

Attributes:

Range: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Reload Speed: -

Description:

"Spray your enemies with cash."

The Money Heist-themed weapon comes in a skin that resembles currency notes. The VFX makes the skin more appealing as the gun continuously drops dollar bills. The Make it Rain skin turns the base SMG into a deadlier weapon for mid-range and close-quarter combat.

3) M4A1 - Scorching Sands

M4A1 - Scorching Sands (Image via Garena)

Availability:

Available in Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

Price - 40 diamonds per crate

Attributes:

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Magazine: -

Description:

"We all belong to the nature."

M4A1's Scorching Sands skin has one of the most elegant designs among the options available for ARs in Free Fire. The M4A1 skin has a glowing gold VFX. Moreover, the modified attributes serve as an excellent upgrade over the base weapon.

4) M1014 - Underground Howl

M1014 - Underground Howl (Image via Garena)

Availability:

Available in Underground Howl Weapon Loot Crate

Price - 40 diamonds per crate

Attributes:

Magazine: +

Damage: ++

Rate of Fire: -

Description:

"I had a dream, a dream where you died."

M1014 is a decent shotgun that requires skill to handle, and one can readily claim kills with just two shots. The Underground Howl skin turns the base weapon into a beast as one can efficiently execute opponents with just one shot. Moreover, the skin boasts a devilish look with flaming VFX.

5) Kord - Killspark Shinobi

Kord - Killspark Shinobi (Image via Garena)

Availability:

Available in Underground Howl Weapon Loot Crate

Price - 40 diamonds per crate

Attributes:

Damage: +

Range: ++

Rate of Fire: -

Description:

"Strike like a Ninja"

The violet-colored skin doesn't have any specific design, but it has one of the best VFX among the other Free Fire LMGs. The lightning special effects of sparkles make the gun skin pretty desirable, and the modified attributes with enhanced damage serve as the cherry on top.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Siddharth Satish