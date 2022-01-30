Top 5 Garena Free Fire passive characters for ranked mode

The characters' ability can significantly affect a match's outcome in Garena Free Fire. Including the two default ones (Primis and Nulla), there are around 45 distinct characters currently available, and the list has been continuously expanding with each update of the game.

The abilities they possess are of two different types – active and passive. The former must be manually activated by the players on the battlefield, while the latter is constantly active.

Note: The list below is based on the writer's opinion. The choice of characters in Free Fire is subjective.

Best passive characters for Free Fire ranked mode

5) Dasha

Skill: Partying On

Dasha has the Partying On ability in-game, which has numerous effects. Firstly, it decreases the damage suffered and recovery time from falls by 30% and 60%. Recoil buildup and maximum recoil are additionally reduced by 6%.

At the maximum level, the damage from falls and their recovery time are lowered by 50% and 80%, respectively. The recoil buildup and max recoil drop by 10%.

4) Moco

Skill: Hacker’s Eye

Moco is a great character in Free Fire, and her ability is perfect for placing in character combinations. With Hacker’s Eye equipped, the enemies that players shoot get tagged for 2 seconds, and their location’s information is shared with teammates.

Upon reaching the max potential, the duration of the tag is increased to 5 seconds. On top of that, users can also acquire the awakened version of the character.

3) Jai

Skill: Raging Reload

Jai was added to the game in 2020 but was removed in 2021. However, with one of the recent updates, the developers incorporated Jai’s Microchip, giving the players access to his Raging Reload ability.

At level 1, whenever users take down an enemy, the gun’s magazine gets reloaded by 30% (applies to weapons of AR, SMG, SG, and Pistol categories. The same eventually becomes 45% at character level 6.

2) Luqueta

Skill: Hat Trick

Luqueta occupies the second spot on this list, and Garena buffed the character back in the OB29 update of Free Fire, which made him more potent. At level 1, every kill increases the maximum health by 10, up to 50.

Upon levelling the character to the highest, the max HP will increase by 25, up to 50 after each frag. This means that getting two kills will make the health 250.

1) Jota

Skill: Sustained Raids

Jota is probably the best character to have a passive ability in the game. Sustained Raids recovers some HP when gamers hit an enemy using a gun. If they manage to take down that adversary, the health is recovered by 10%.

Also Read Article Continues below

When the character is at its peak, the health recovered after knocking down an enemy becomes 20%, making it excellent for rush gameplay in Free Fire.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar