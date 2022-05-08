Top 5 Indian Free Fire YouTubers with the highest subscribers (May 2022)

YouTube is one of the biggest platforms when it comes to creating content revolving around mobile games like Free Fire, BGMI, Apex Legends Mobile, and more. Content creators upload videos of such battle royale games and gain subscribers based on their content.

Ever since Free Fire was removed from the Indian gaming market, the enhanced version has replaced its presence. Indian content creators created videos based on the MAX version and continued to entertain their audience.

Top Indian Free Fire YouTubers based on subscriber count

5) Desi Gamers

Desi Gamers, run by Amit Sharma, is one of the most beloved Free Fire-centric YouTube channels in the country. The content creator often interacts with his fans, and they are called the Desi Army.

Aside from the battle royale game, Amit Sharma has also produced content centered around GTA 5, Minecraft, and more. He recently came up with his first music video, SAPNE, which has garnered over four million views.

Subscriber count: 12. 8 million

4) Gyan Gaming

Sujan Mistri, a content creator based in Kolkata, created the Gyan Gaming YouTube channel. He also uploads content on another platform named BOOYAH!.

He hosts frequent giveaways and collaborates with other popular content creators like Rai Star and Tonde Gamer. His most popular video, uploaded a year ago, has over 27 million views.

Subscriber count: 14.1 million

3) Lokesh Gamer

Lokesh Raj started making Free Fire-related content regularly on 7 April 2019. He is one of the many Free Fire players who was very optimistic about the game’s return.

He is also referred to as the Diamond King by his fans as he spends an enormous number of diamonds to acquire various in-game items. He does not shy away from filming non-gaming videos centered around his family and girlfriend either.

Subscriber count: 14.8 million

2) A_S Gaming

Sahil Rana runs the A_S Gaming channel, where he has been uploading content for over three years. In the past two years, he has gained a massive number of subscribers, jumping from 13 thousand in January 2020 to 17 million in May 2022.

Sahil is also active on Instagram and has 1.7 million followers on the platform. He also has four other channels: Sahil Rana, A_s Highlights, A_S ARMY, and A_S SHORTS. He uploads content to these channels from time to time.

Subscriber count: 17.2 million

1) Total Gaming

Total Gaming, run by Ajjubhai, is the biggest gaming channel in the country and has a total view count of over 5 billion. He is often seen collaborating with Desi Gamers’ Amit Sharma to create entertaining videos.

So far, he has over 1800 videos on his channel, the majority of which involve Garena’s flagship title. The Free Fire gaming community is still not aware of Ajjubhai's identity as he has not revealed his face or full name.

Subscriber count: 32.2 million

Note: The numbers mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh