Top 5 items to get with diamonds in Free Fire after OB32 update

The OB32 update in Free Fire introduced exciting features that players can now enjoy in the battle royale game. From character rework to new map adjustments, the latest update has improved the gameplay experience of mobile gamers.

Most Free Fire items are not free and players have to pay diamonds (in-game currency) to acquire them. When buying diamonds, players must be extremely mindful of the fake diamond generator websites available online.

Best Free Fire items to get with diamonds after OB32 update

1) Characters

Olivia and her reworked ability (Image via Garena)

The battle royale game has many characters that players can use in matches. After the OB32 update, the skills of the four characters – Xayne, Skyler, Maxim, and Olivia have been reworked. Players can use diamonds to acquire any of them or any other characters as per their preference.

2) Pets

Upcoming pet, Flash (Image via Srikanta; YouTube)

Like characters in Free Fire, Pets have unique abilities that players can utilize in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. The OB32 Advance Server revealed the abilities of a new pet named Flash. Soon, this pet will be available via a Top-Up event and players can top-up the diamonds necessary to acquire it free of cost.

3) Bundles

Players can use bundles to change the appearance of their characters. They can purchase any costumes and accessories for their characters and pets. A bundle usually consists of a head-gear, a top, a bottom, shoes, and a mask.

4) Gun skins

Free Fire India Official @IndiaFreeFire Some of the most sought-after weapon skins are also included in the sale.



There are plenty of skins for you to collect. 🤩 Be quick to get them because the sale ends at the end of today!



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah The legendary gun sale is back!Some of the most sought-after weapon skins are also included in the sale.There are plenty of skins for you to collect. 🤩 Be quick to get them because the sale ends at the end of today! The legendary gun sale is back! 🔫 Some of the most sought-after weapon skins are also included in the sale. There are plenty of skins for you to collect. 🤩 Be quick to get them because the sale ends at the end of today! ⏳#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah https://t.co/RRzqB9gjWo

Free Fire offers 40% off on the Legendary Gun Skins only for today, i.e., 21 January 2022. Players can head over to the in-game store, tap on any gun skin of their preference, and claim it for only 60% of its cost. Gun skins can increase the attributes of a weapon by reducing one of its qualities.

5) Elite Pass

Season 44 Elite Pass (Image via Garena)

Elite Pass is one of the most sought-after items in the battle royale game that gives players the chance to acquire a wide range of items for cheap. Now that Season 44 has commenced, they can upgrade their Elite Pass. The Elite Pass is worth 499 diamonds, whereas the Elite Bundle is worth 999 diamonds.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and reflects the writer's personal views.

