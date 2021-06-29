Top 5 least expensive and affordable characters in Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has many characters that players can purchase by spending in-game currencies like diamonds and gold coins.

Players prefer to purchase gold coins as diamonds cost more. Gold coins can easily be acquired by playing various matches. Although beginners cannot afford expensive characters, they can buy them with gold coins.

This article lists the least expensive and affordable characters in Free Fire for beginners to purchase.

Most affordable Free Fire characters

Note: All the characters listed in this article cost 2000 gold coins and players can buy them from the in-game 'Store' section of Free Fire.

#5 - Olivia

Kelly in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Olivia's passive ability is called Healing Touch which is quite beneficial for squad Ranked matches. When players utilize her ability, she will restore an additional 30 HP to revive teammates at their base level. At the skill's maximum level, the HP restoration increases to 70.

#4 - Nikita

Nikita has a passive ability known as Firearms Expert and is advantageous for players in short and intense Clash Squad matches where players extensively use SMGs for close-range fights.

At her most basic level, this ability reloads the submachine guns faster by 4%. When the character reaches its highest level, the reloading capability of submachine guns increases by 24%.

#3 - Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Kelly has a passive ability known as Dash. Kelly's sprinting speed assists players in escaping critical combat situations and also helps in close-range combats. She is one of the most sought-after characters amongst beginners because of her outstanding skill and low price.

At Kelly's default level, this ability boosts her sprinting speed by 1%. When leveled up to the max level (level 6), her running speed increases to 6%.

#2 - Ford

Ford in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Ford possesses a passive ability called Iron Will, which decreases damage by 4% at its initial level when the players are outside the safe zone.

The damage reduction increases to 24% when the character reaches its highest level (Level 6). He is advantageous for beginners in the Clash Squad mode and Ranked mode matches.

#1 - Andrew

Andrew has a passive ability known as Armor Specialist. At his base level, this ability reduces the vest durability loss by 2%. When this character reaches its maximum level (Level 6), the vest durability loss increases to 12%.

He is renowned for his unique defensive ability that can aid players in Clash Squad matches.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

