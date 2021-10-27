Top 5 mistakes Free Fire players make while trying to maintain high K/D ratio

Maintaining a proper K/D ratio in Free Fire is a very important aspect in-game. Some guilds and elite teams will only accept players who have a good K/D ratio, as it showcases a high degree of skill.

Getting a high K/D ratio will take some time, but it's not impossible. By avoiding some basic mistakes, players will be able to reach their goal in no time.

Playing too aggressively won't let you maintain a high K/D ratio in Free Fire (and 4 more mistakes to avoid)

5) Avoid rushing into fights when the opponent has the advantage

Rushing in Free Fire is commonly used by players. The tactic is simple in nature and can be used in a number of situations. However, at times it's better not to rush than rush towards death.

When an opponent has a clear advantage, it is best to avoid rushing in to try and get a kill. This will stop players from dying too often and help them maintain a low death ratio.

4) Teaming up with random players

While playing as a team in Free Fire is fun, players should avoid playing with random people. Due to the lack of coordination and communication, dying in matches will become second nature.

Those looking to maintain a decent K/D ratio should avoid playing with random teammates at all costs. While sessions with randoms may be entertaining, it does no good towards stat progression.

3) Playing too aggressively

Playing aggressively has numerous benefits in Free Fire; however, being too aggressive can be a bad thing. Players need to know when to stop pushing their advantage in-game to maintain a high K/D ratio.

2) Choosing a character and not knowing how to use it

There are dozens of characters to choose from in Free Fire. Each has its own uniqueness and uses in battle. Not knowing how to use them properly can cause players to keep losing matches and end up with a low K/D ratio.

1) Implementing the wrong strategy during a match

Strategy is key to securing Booyahs in Free Fire. There are many to choose from and implement in a variety of ways. Using the wrong one can have disastrous results, causing players to have a low K/D ratio in-game.

Knowing which strategy to implement during different stages or situations in-game will make all the difference. Players should take some time out from their gameplay and learn about them.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu