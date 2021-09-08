Top 5 mistakes made by Free Fire players during ranked matches

In order to excel in Free Fire ranked matches, players require a certain amount of knowledge. Knowing the do's and don'ts is as important as being able to land headshots.

Most players face setbacks in a match due to minor mistakes that they make. There are a few things that every player can avoid to perform better during ranked matches.

Top 5 mistakes that Free Fire players make during ranked matches

5) Running in the open

Running in the open during a Free Fire ranked match is not the smartest move. Unless they are forced to run or are left with no other option, players should always try to move from cover to cover.

Given that highly skilled opponents play in ranked matches, players who run in the open are liable to get eliminated with ease before the mid-game even begins.

4) Engaging in early-game fights

One of the most basic yet common mistakes that players make in Free Fire is looking for fights during the early game.

The early game phase should always be used for looting and finding good gear. Players who venture out looking for early-game glory will find themselves eliminated by the time the mid-game starts. This is usually because they lack proper armor, weapons, and medkits.

3) Not knowing how to use tactical items

Unlike the normal BR mode, where players can win by just using weapons, knowing how to use gloo walls and smoke grenades is a must in order to get a Booyah in ranked mode.

Skilled opponents will often rotate with ease and avoid damage by using gloo walls or smoke grenades. Knowing how these items function will allow players to counter their opponent's plan of attack.

2) Picking a character that doesn't suit the playstyle

Some players tend to unlock various characters in Free Fire. However, they never use them effectively in-game. A simple playstyle will not suit certain characters, as their special abilities require some critical thinking to use.

For example, a player picking Maro should be proficient with the sniper, as his special abilities allow him to deal more damage from greater distances. Using this character in close-range combat is a complete waste.

1) Being too aggressive

While playing aggressively in rank can be beneficial, playing too aggressively can become an issue. Knowing when to attack and when to hold back is important to ensure that players make it to the end zone.

Aggressive players often land in hot-drop zones, rack up a few kills and get eliminated before reaching the end zone. This is not a smart idea, as players get more points by surviving until the end.

Also Read

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, current stats, real name, and other details in September 2021

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh