Top 5 permanent rewards to claim from Free Fire x Money Heist collab events

Collaborations in Free Fire are always exciting for the players since they present them with an excellent opportunity to obtain various exclusive rewards. Throughout the years, numerous collaborations have happened involving companies and personalities such as McLaren, Cristiano Ronaldo, and others.

With the latest Money Heist association, many themed rewards, like costume bundles and more, have been made available. Individuals can obtain them by participating in events added to Free Fire.

Best rewards of Free Fire x Money Heist collaboration

5) Vector - Red Robster

Gun skins are always in high demand among the Free Fire community not only because they enhance the visual appearance of the firearm but also improve specific attributes. This unique skin is accessible from the Reload Target Down event.

However, users need to note that it will be coming to an end today, meaning they only have a single day to acquire it.

4) Red Robster Bundle

Red Robster Bundle can be obtained for free (Image via Free Fire)

The Red Robster Bundle takes the next spot on this, and users can avail of it through Plan Bermuda: Raid and Run.

To begin with, gamers should accumulate Heist Gold through after-match drops and daily objectives. Each token equals one “ton”, and they can melt and store it. Players will be rewarded with the bundle after they have collected 150 tons.

3) Gold Vault - Gloo Wall

Gloo Wall skins are another cosmetic item that many users crave in Free Fire. This is acquirable from the Reload Target Down event like the Vector skin.

Individuals will have to spend diamonds on spins to procure this Gloo Wall skin. They can further check out the guide about the event by clicking here.

2) Crimson Criminal Bundle

Faded Wheel will be available in Free Fire for a few days (Image via Free Fire)

The Crimson Criminal Bundle was introduced in Free Fire via a Faded Wheel which started yesterday, i.e., 11 December. The event will be available for a total of six days, and diamonds are needed in this as well.

First, players need to remove two items from the prize pool that they do not require and then start spinning the wheel. They are guaranteed to receive grand prizes within eight spins because the rewards aren’t repeated.

1) Money Throw emote

The top position on this list is acquired by the Money Throw emote. Upon activation, the character performs an action where it throws bags of money into the ground. Here’s what the exact description of the respective emote reads:

“It’s not about the money anyway.”

Users will have to access the same Faded Wheel mentioned earlier to obtain it.

