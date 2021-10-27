Top 5 popular Free Fire bundles like Bandit Bundle

The Bandit Bundle in Free Fire is one of the older bundles accessible in the game right now. It was initially available to players as the grand prize of the Diamond Royale in April 2019, and it has since become one of the most desirable cosmetics in the game.

The bundle has a pleasing blue aesthetic that enhances its appearance. Furthermore, the components of the bundle are as follows:

Bandit (Mask)

Bandit (Top)

Bandit (Bottom)

Bandit (Shoe)

Players stand a chance to get the bundle for free this week since all of them will get a free Magic Cube, which can be exchanged for a bundle from the store.

Most sought-after bundles in Free Fire

5) The Streets Bundle

The Streets Bundle, aka the Hip Hop Bundle, is desired by most Free Fire players. The bundle is sported by several YouTubers, including SK Sabir Boss, which has resulted in the hype. It was added with the Elite Pass in Season 2 and is in demand. The bundle comprises of:

The Streets (Head)

The Streets (Top)

The Streets (Bottom)

The Streets (Shoes)

4) Night Clown Bundle

Night Clown Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Night Clown Bundle was available in a few of the first Diamond Royale and made its first appearance in October 2018. The bundle boasts a great appearance, with many players looking to obtain it only for the mask, which goes well with other bundles. The parts of the bundle are:

Night Clown (Head)

Night Clown (Top)

Night Clown (Pants)

Night Clown (Shoes)

3) Bunny Warrior Bundle

The parts of the Bunny Warrior Bundle are used by various well-known content creators, including Raistar, which has increased the popularity of this cosmetic in the game. It was initially released as part of the Draw a Bunny event in April 2019, and it also made a comeback in October 2019. It includes the following items:

Bunny Warrior (Mask)

Bunny Warrior (Top)

Bunny Warrior (Bottom)

Bunny Warrior (Shoes)

2) Sakura Bundle

The Sakura Bundle is one of Free Fire's rarest and most popular bundles. The components were available as rewards from the first Elite Pass, and thus only a handful of players own it. The bundle is pink in color, and the samurai theme gives it a unique appearance. Thus, making it a superior choice among gamers.

The parts of the bundle are:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

1) Green Criminal Bundle

The Green Criminal Bundle was part of a special redemption event in December 2018, and since only a few players were able to attain it, it became a scarce commodity. However, as part of Free Fire's fourth-anniversary celebration, the bundle was reintroduced into the game as part of the Raider Spin event.

Players had to spend diamonds to get this popular cosmetic. Unlike other bundles, it is a single time and can be equipped at once.

Note: The list reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu