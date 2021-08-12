Top 5 rarest emotes for players in Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is loaded with cosmetics and accessories, which makes it a favorite among players. It gives Free Fire a more laid-back vibe when compared to other battle royale and shooter games.

Emotes are a huge part of character customization and are popular among players. However, some emotes are harder to get than others. Many emotes are part of top-up events for which players need to buy diamonds.

Here are some of the emotes that very few players own.

Five best and rarest emotes in Garena Free Fire

1) Doggie

Doggie (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Emote Party event featured a lot of fun and cool emotes, and the Doggie emote was one of them. Players could get this legendary emote for free if they topped up and participated in the event. When players tap the emote button, a doggie arrives and celebrates with the character.

2) FFWC Throne

FFWC Throne (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The FFWC Throne emote was launched as a part of the Free Fire World Cup series and has since been a popular emote. The emote button spawns a regal golden throne on which the in-game character sits. This is an interesting emote to show off in the lobby or after a Booyah.

3) Eat My Dust

Eat My Dust (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Eat My Dust is an interesting emote. Tapping the emote button spawns a yellow sports car on which the character then bounces. It makes the player look smug after a Booyah.

4) Tea Time

Tea Time (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Tea Time summons a glowing blue table and chair. The in-game character then takes a seat at the table and enjoys a cup of tea. This emote was introduced in the Dual Spin as a mega prize.

5) Make it Rain

Make it Rain (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Make it Rain is a result of the collaboration between the hit series Money Heist and Free Fire. The duo introduced interesting items like the Money Heist-inspired gloo wall skin, outfits, and other emotes like I'm Rich and Power of Money.

When players tap the emote button, the in-game character takes out a bunch of notes, makes a fan, and blows money.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ. The rarity is based on speculation.

