Top 5 rarest Free Fire bundles like Cobra Rage bundle in 2022

There have been plenty of items in Garena Free Fire that have acquired a separate fanbase for themselves. These in-game items are usually characters because of their tactical prowess. However, the Cobra Rage bundle is one such in-game collectible that has been wildly popular.

The costume bundle comes with multiple changeable color settings, alongside a special effect cobra that stays around costumes. The color of the cobra also changes with the character bundle. Apart from that, the costume bundle also has its own emotes that one can activate in a match.

Despite being popular among fans, Cobra Rage has been relatively rare in Garena Free Fire. It has only been available in the game on special occasions after its introduction in February 2021 via Cobra Ascension. Fans spotted the Cobra Rage bundle for the last time in December 2021.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Rarest Free Fire bundles like Cobra Rage outfit set (2022)

1) Papercut bundles

Garena introduced multiple cardboard-like animal-themed bundles in May 2021's Safari Riot Incubator. Although all the bundles were quite smartly designed, they could not get much attention from the general audience. Thus, after the removal, they are yet to make a return to the game.

There were four variants in Papercut bundles: Zebra, Tiger, Grizzly, and Gators, which were compatible with both types of male and female characters in Garena Free Fire.

2) Top Criminal bundles

Like Cobra Rage, Top Criminal bundles have garnered a lot of fame in the game. The clown-masked costume bundles have often been sought after by fans. However, they have rarely been seen in the game.

Initially, developers introduced only the Green Criminal bundle in the game in December 2018. Still, the high popularity made Garena bring other variants via Bandit Squad Incubator that included four Top criminal bundles: Red, Blue, Purple, and Yellow.

Developers introduced the Bandit Squad Incubator in January 2019.

3) Dino bundles

Free Fire's dinosaur-themed jumpsuits are among the most famous yet one of the rarest costume bundles in the game. The six Dino bundles were a part of Incubator in January 2020. Despite being from the same series, each Dino bundle has a different design that varies with colors.

Developers also introduced Dino bundles in the game on rare occasions. Thus, one cannot spot them quite easily.

4) Alpha Flameborn bundle

Alpha Flameborn shares striking similarities with the Cobra Rage bundle, as their design is akin to each other. Alpha Flameborn was introduced by developers during the Booyah Day celebrations in November 2021 via "Booyah Ascension."

The legends costume bundle boasted multiple varying colors in design with VFX of the skeleton of an otherworldly creature. Thus, it was one of the best collectibles at the event. After its removal, the bundle has been one of the rarest in the game.

5) Threat and Goddess bundles

Spider's Nest Incubator in July 2019 brought Threat (male) and Goddess (female) bundles that were one of the most breathtaking in terms of design. There were six costumes available in the game, three each that boasted a design mixed with mystical, futuristic, and post-apocalyptic elements.

Disclaimer: GOI has banned Garena Free Fire, alongside 53 other applications, in India. Hence, players will have to install Free Fire MAX to access their accounts.

