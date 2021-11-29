Top 5 reasons why most Free Fire players fail to reach Grandmaster tier

Reaching the Grandmaster tier in Free Fire is the ultimate goal of many players. The title is reserved for the top players in each region. The competition is some of the fiercest in-game, with gunfights barely lasting a minute.

Most users are unable to obtain the rank due to the high skill gap that's present. Additionally, numerous mistakes are made along the way, hampering progression and stopping them from achieving their goals.

By following these few simple tips, gamers should be able to avoid making major mistakes during ranked matches. This will improve the odds of success and hopefully enable players to claim the Grandmaster title.

Avoid making these mistakes to stand a better chance of reaching the Grandmaster tier in Free Fire

5) Using the wrong weapon combination

Weapons in Free Fire play a significant role. Each one is unique and knowing which one to use makes all the difference. However, when choosing a loadout, players need to pick weapons that complement each other.

Simply carrying around the most powerful guns will not be beneficial.

4) Not implementing strategy while playing

Strategy is vital at any competitive level. Rushing headfirst into targets to score points is not a viable option.

Users need to think twice and act once to make the most of any situation. Everything needs to be planned out and executed perfectly.

3) Choosing a poor character combo

Building a good character combo is vital to success in Free Fire. Gamers need to choose abilities that complement each other and function in unison.

Without perfect synergy, abilities will fall short in combat or not provide many bonuses during matches.

2) Not utilizing the early game to the fullest

The early-game phase is a delicate period. These opening minutes, if not utilized correctly, can spell disaster for players.

Knowing how to make the most of this time frame is essential, and they should avoid looking for eliminations, instead focusing on gathering loot.

1) Playing with random teammates

Playing with random teammates is a bad idea. Despite their high K/D ratio, coordination during a squad match cannot be guaranteed.

Gamers should always play with a known squad when pushing rank. This allows them to cross-check character combos and pet loadouts to min-max bonuses.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer