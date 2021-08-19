Top 5 tips to avoid getting killed early in Free Fire

The end goal of every match in Free Fire is the same. Players need to stay alive until the end, and manage to secure a Booyah by eliminating all other opponents in-game.

Sadly, most players don't even make it to the final end zones, and even less make it past the initial early game stages. This is largely due to players making silly mistakes that can easily be avoided during every match.

This article will discuss a few tips to help players understand what to avoid during the early phases of the game in order to last longer, and hopefully even secure a Booyah.

Top five tips to avoid getting killed in Free Fire during the early game stage

5) Stay together while playing as a squad

When playing with a squad, landing and staying together is of the utmost importance. Players often land away from their squad in the hopes of securing more loot or scoring easy kills.

Sadly, most of the time, they are either eliminated, or pinned down, and the entire squad has to rush in an attempt to rescue the player. Furthermore, during this rush, more teammates may get knocked down or eliminated.

4) Don't chase enemy players

A golden rule to follow during the early game stages in Free Fire is not to chase after enemy players. If any enemy player is running away after being fired upon, a safe option is to let them escape.

The goal of the early game is to find good loot and gear. Chasing enemy players across the map is a waste of time, and players are liable to being third-partied, or being left without proper loot.

3) Avoid hot-drops

It goes without saying that the best way to stay alive during the early game stages in a Free Fire match is to avoid hot-drops. Although hot-drops are a great way to secure kills, most players will get eliminated upon landing.

Additionally, players will not be able to get good loot in hot-drop zones, owing to the large volume of opponents that will land and start picking up loot for themselves.

2) Prioritise finding medkits

The best way to stay alive during the early game stages in Free Fire is to collect as many medkits as possible. Players should prioritize finding medkits as they always come in handy.

In addition to finding and collecting them, players should use one immediately if they take more than 50 damage. Although each medkit heals 75 HP, given that enemy players can be aggressive, it's better to heal up and be prepared for the worst.

1) Fall back if the enemy has the upperhand

Despite following all the above tips, at times things don't work out according to plan. If an enemy player is gaining the upper hand in combat, a wise decision would be to retreat to a safe location.

It's better to waste a few medkits and gloo walls while retreating, rather than waste an entire match by dying early on in the game. However, if retreating is not an option, players should try and fight to the end.

