Top 5 tips to clutch matches in Free Fire MAX

Clutching the whole squad, i.e., 1v4 situation, or coming out as the ultimate winner after being at a tactical disadvantage is one of the most satisfying moments in Garena Free Fire MAX/Free Fire. However, clutching an opponent team or a match requires a top-notch skill-set.

Casual players usually cannot clutch and lose at crucial moments of a match. However, by employing specific tips and tricks, they can emerge victorious through clutch situations and ultimately attain the Booyah. Users must be patient and practice hard to achieve the required goals.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best tips to win clutch situations in Free Fire MAX matches

The five best tips for gamers to clutch matches in Garena Free Fire MAX are:

1) Work on movement skills

Clutch situations feature a fight with multiple enemies at a close range, which makes movement skills a top priority. Players cannot survive without good command over their character's movement.

Gamers can enhance their movement skills by practicing harder and changing their HUD layout to suit their grip. The training mode allows them to fight against real opponents while also providing insights into their movement skill-set.

Thus, users can open the settings to constantly change the layout and grind hard to upgrade their skills. They can also adopt a three-finger or four-finger claw setting to enhance their capabilities.

2) Enhance accuracy while shooting

The next step or tip to excel in clutch situations is to enhance the accuracy of the fired shots. Hence, like movement, players can sweat it out in the training mode to elevate their accuracy while shooting.

Users can use different weapons while training hard to understand the recoil patterns in Free Fire. However, it is essential to use specific guns as most clutch situations happen in close-raged fights.

3) Prefer weapons that suit close-range scuffles

It is well-known that a clutch situation involves rushing at opponents. Thus, it is understandable that gamers should carry a weapon suitable for close-range scuffles.

They can choose a sub-machine gun or a shotgun as both are effective in short-range. However, shotguns are far superior and should be preferred in clutch situations as they can help get one-shot kills.

4) Make best use of different grenades

The next tip to win clutch matches in Free Fire MAX is maximizing the benefit from different grenades. Gamers can use a fragile grenade to damage vulnerable opponents, a smoke grenade will help create a distraction, and a gloo wall will help them shield against enemy damage.

Users can also learn movement tricks like 360° gloo wall deployment to effectively guard themselves in all directions. Such maneuvers are also helpful whenever they are low on health and require immediate healing, which is another vital tip to keep in mind during clutch situations in Free Fire MAX.

5) Heal sooner to overcome damage

Players must keep focusing on continuously healing using the shield while fighting to overcome the damage. It is understandable that in 1v4 clutch situations, they need to procure damage, which may put them at a disadvantage.

Therefore, gamers must keep the healing equipment ready and use the same as soon as the situation demands.

Apart from following the tips above, they should also employ a decent character ability or combination before entering the battlefield. It will allow them to overcome several challenging situations during Free Fire MAX matches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer