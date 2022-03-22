5 tips for surviving 1v4 fights in Free Fire MAX

Be it by chance or by choice, getting stuck in a 1v4 fight in Free Fire MAX is a death sentence. Going up against four opponents simultaneously with varying abilities is not something that most players can deal with.

Yet, there are a few who are able to tactfully dance around the hail of bullets and secure a squad wipe. Even with a lot of practice and skill, the task is impossible to accomplish at times. Nevertheless, there's no harm in trying.

These pointers should improve odds of surviving 1v4 fight in Free Fire MAX

5) Avoid engaging all four opponents at once

When engaging an entire squad as a solo player, trying to take them on all at once will lead to certain death. Users need to find a way to isolate one opponent at a time and take them out.

This will significantly reduce the risk of being counter-attacked, pinned down, or eliminated. However, given that it's a 1v4, there's no guarantee that this tactic will work as intended.

4) Use grenades and other throwable to gain an edge

One of the major disadvantages of playing as a squad is that all teammates have to stay close to each other. This is done to ensure safety in numbers and combat-ready formations.

Gamers can take advantage of this situation by throwing cooked grenades at the enemy team. Without much time to react, the entire squad or at least two members will sustain damage.

3) Use silencers on weapons

Silencers are excellent attachments for weapons. They mask the sound of gunfire and hide players from being displayed on the mini-map, making it easier to remain in stealth mode.

Users can pick apart or harass an enemy team during combat by being careful and using silencers. By consistently attacking them, opponents will eventually run out of healing items and be eliminated.

2) Attack from long-range

Long-range combat is not the easiest method of fighting in Free Fire MAX. However, it is the most effective. A clean headshot from a sniper rifle and an elimination are all but guaranteed.

This makes taking on an entire squad much safer. If the enemy team decides to counter-attack, gamers can easily rotate to safety, given the distance. Once at a safe distance, they can again re-engage the team and inflict damage.

1) Always have an escape plan ready

During a 1v4 fight in Free Fire MAX, players need to remember that the enemy team has numerical superiority on their side. Even if one of them is eliminated, the other three can still fight back.

Due to this factor, users should always have an escape plan. If their position is overrun, they have to ensure that they can flee with ease. Using smoke grenades and flashbangs will make this task easier.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

