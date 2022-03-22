3 best active abilities and how best to use them in Free Fire MAX

Active abilities are widely used by Free Fire MAX players as these characters can be used to rush at enemies. Every active character skill must be manually activated and cannot be used during their cooldown time.

However, beginners might be confused when it comes to choosing and using active characters to the best of their ability.

Active abilities in Free Fire MAX

Here are the top three active abilities and how to use them:

1) Drop the Beat

DJ Alok’s Drop The Beat is great overall (Image via Garena)

This active ability is immensely popular in Free Fire MAX because of its duration and fixed cooldown time of 5 seconds and 45 seconds. The skill increases the movement and sprinting speed of the players by 10% and helps with recovering 5 HP per second.

How, why, and when to use it?

Gamers can best use DJ Alok’s ability in aggressive Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. Due to the improvement in moving speed, the character becomes even more difficult to target, and the HP regen ensures that they are healthy enough while facing their enemies.

2) Xtreme Encounter

Xayne’s Xtreme Encounter damages gloo walls (Image via Garena)

Xayne’s special skill can be used to inflict 80% damage to gloo walls and recover 80 HP temporarily. Xtreme Encounter lasts for 15 seconds and has a high cooldown time of 150 seconds. However, she can be paired with Rockie to reduce her cooldown time.

How, why, and when to use it?

Mobile gamers must use Xayne only if they are confident they can take on their enemies after inflicting damage to the gloo wall. Moreover, the HP recovered by this Free Fire MAX character decays over time but provides sufficient boost to engage in intense battles with opponents.

3) Master of All

K’s Master of All has two modes (Image via Garena)

This Free Fire MAX character is one of the most versatile options and helps with the recovery of 50 EP. He has two modes — Jiu-jitsu and Psychology — and switching between them takes 3 seconds.

While the Jiu-jitsu mode helps increase the EP conversion rate by 500% to allies within a range of 6 meters, the Psychology mode recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds (up to a maximum of 150 EP).

How, why, and when to use it?

Users can use K in aggressive matches and not worry about their health as he can recover the EP and convert it into HP. He is also very useful for squad matches as he increases the EP conversion of allies.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion. Character selection solely depends upon a gamer’s playing style, and all the abilities listed above are at their minimum levels.

Edited by Ravi Iyer