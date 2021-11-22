Top 5 tips for Free Fire players to improve aim in close-ranged fights

Enemies in Free Fire can attack from anywhere. However, as the match progresses, the chances of close-range fights increase significantly. During the final zones, gamers are surrounded by enemies and rely upon quick eliminations to get the Booyah.

During such situations, an improvised aim comes in handy to determine whether the gamer will survive or not. Although the gameplay gradually improves with time, a few tips can be followed to enhance the aim during close-ranged fights in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Follow these steps for better aim during close-ranged fights

5) Get the best weapon

The first basic step in improving the aim is to get the perfect weapon for the job. In close-range fights, the enemy is vulnerable, and the objective should be to deal maximum damage in a short span.

Instead of using weapons with low fire rates, players should choose an Assault Rifle or an SMG. A shotgun is also great to use as it deals massive damage in close range. These guns are easy to control, and getting a proper aim is easy.

Using long-range weapons is discouraged as the aim significantly deviates when used in close encounters.

4) Proper use of scope

Free Fire has a variety of scopes to choose from, and using the proper one in close combat can be the deciding factor between winning and losing.

To get the best results, a red-dot scope or a 2x scope is the perfect attachment. Using anything beyond that makes the weapon unstable to use in close fights as it takes time to properly aim at opponents.

3) Sensitivity settings

Changing the gameplay is not the only factor that will influence results in a close-range fight. Gamers will have to look into the technical aspects and tweak the sensitivity settings of Free Fire for better results.

It will take some time to adjust to the new settings, but users will experience improved results once done.

2) Crosshair position

Positioning the crosshair in Free Fire is extremely important during close-range fights. Players should make it a point to do so around the torso region of the enemy.

This will help get more damage on opponents as the recoil will help users get headshots. Even if the shot misses the head, it will land in other vital body parts and deal almost equal damage.

1) Practice

There is no possible alternative other than to practice wholeheartedly. Regularly engaging in close fights in Free Fire will increase the game sense and help uses get a better understanding of the situation.

Initially, they might not be able to get wins in close-range fights, but the constant practice will help them improve gradually.

Note: The article consists of the opinion of the author

Edited by Ravi Iyer