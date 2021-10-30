Top 7 tips for Free Fire players to increase sniping skills for maximum headshots

Headshots are the quickest way to end fights in Free Fire. Opponents are eliminated before they get a chance to react. This conserves ammunition and also saves the player from wasting medkits.

While landing headshots are a decisive factor in gunfights, learning how to master this skill is tough. It takes a lot of time and practice. Nevertheless, by following a few easy tips, players can begin implementing this skill in combat.

Become a crack-shot in Free Fire

7) Find high ground for better shooting angles

Being on high ground while sniping provides major benefits. Players can spot opponents with ease and get clean shots. Additionally, enemies shooting back will not inflict damage due to bad shooting angles.

6) Utilize the weapon's scope for maximum accuracy

Knowing how to scope-in when shooting is essential to landing headshots. It allows for a clearer view of the enemy and significantly improves accuracy. Mastering this facet will be key to landing maximum headshots in Free Fire.

5) Adjust sensitivity settings for better aim control

Sensitivity plays an important role when it comes to sniping. Players will have to change their sensitivity settings to suit their playstyle. Though there are many popular settings to choose from, finding what works on an individual level will be necessary.

4) Try to shoot the target when their stationary

A great way to land easy headshots in Free Fire is to shoot at stationary targets. Opponents stopping to pick up loot or interact with a supply drop make for the perfect sniping opportunity.

3) Don't rush a shot

Sniping cannot be rushed. It takes time to land the perfect headshot. Players learning to snipe should take their time and aim. A single accurate headshot is better than two bodyshots.

2) Use a character to increase accuracy

Landing headshots requires a high degree of accuracy. Using Laura's "Sharp Shooter" passive ability, players can gain an accuracy bonus while scoped in. This applies to all weapons in Free Fire.

1) Turn the emote button into crosshairs

The emote button can be used as permanent crosshairs. To do this, the emote button has to be dragged to the center of the screen and resized. Players can use this to pre-aim their targets before scoping in to shoot.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

