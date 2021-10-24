Top 5 tips for Free Fire players to use zone advantages for easy wins

Even though several aspects of Free Fire are discussed with precision, not much is stated about the shrinking safe zone. Yet, it is one of the most important factors that determine the gameplay and influence who will have an advantage in the match.

Since the safe circle is same for everyone, gamers who use the zone to their advantage will fare better and get a victory in Free Fire. However, there are a few tips that gamers need to keep in mind.

Top 5 tips for Free Fire players to use zones and get more victories in battle royale

5) Avoid landing at the edge

The safe zone usually falls in the central region of the Free Fire islands. Gamers should therefore make it a point to drop into the region around the center of the map and avoid the edges.

Landing at the edge of the map will force the gamer to make a run towards the safe zone from the very beginning. It will negatively influence the gameplay as gamers won't have much time to loot and gear up to face opponents.

4) Aim to land early

Gamers should decide the landing spot beforehand and waste no time in dropping into the island as soon as possible. This will give them the advantage of securing a good loot and increase the chances of securing the zone.

Having a good loot will increase their chances of survival and it will be easier to face other opponents who drop later on the map.

3) Secure the edge of the safe zone

Gamers who drop away from the safe zone in Free Fire will make a run towards the circle to stay alive and avoid losing health. Therefore, gamers who drop early should put up a check post at the edge of the safe zone to eliminate enemies.

Opponents who are running towards the safe zone won't have the time to look for traps and will run straight into an ambush. Gamers who are already aware of the presence of the approaching enemies will have no issue eliminating them.

2) Keep on rotating

Gamers should never stay put in one location on the map. Staying in one place will make the gamer vulnerable to enemy attack and give the opponents the advantage.

Gamers should always be on the move to keep their opponents guessing about their position. Rotating safely around the map will also give them the chance to come across better loot and avoid enemy ambushes.

1) Stay incognito in the final zone

Also Read

Combat in the final zone of Free Fire is quite intense and gamers should refrain from exposing their position. The best way to secure a win through zone advantage would be to stay low and rotate while in a crouch position.

Using utility items such as gloo walls and smoke grenades will also come in handy during the course of the match. Gamers who use these factors to their advantage will secure a win in Free Fire.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan