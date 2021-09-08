Top 5 tips to increase K/D ratio while pushing rank in Free Fire

Pushing rank in Free Fire is hard enough, and with the added headache of having to maintain a good K/D ratio, players need to be very cautious while playing. Most elite squads only take players with a high K/D ratio, so players without one will have to stick to playing solo.

While getting the desired K/D ratio in rank will be challenging, it's not impossible to achieve. With enough practice, in-game knowledge, and following a few basic tips, any player can attain the desired stats in Free Fire.

5 best tips that Free Fire players should follow to increase K/D ratio while playing rank

5) Engage from a distance

A good way to increase K/D ratio while pushing rank in Free Fire is to engage opponents from a distance. Doing this will allow players to get off the first few shots without the risk of taking damage.

If the opponent goes into hiding after being shot at, players can either wait for them to come out or move in to secure the kill. While both options are viable, waiting would be better.

4) Only take on fights when an elimination is guaranteed

When players have the element of surprise and can open a fight, they should only do so if they are confident of getting an elimination. More often than not, players rush in guns blazing and end up getting eliminated.

In order to avoid this, players will have to decide if the target is worth the risk. In addition to assessing if the opponent is worth the trouble, players should also keep account of their ammunition reserves, as running out during the late game will become an issue.

3) Stock up during the early game

Speaking of ammunition, players should try to loot as much as possible during the early game in Free Fire. It's better to win the match with surplus ammunition than to run out in the middle of a firefight.

Having huge reserves of ammunition is hugely beneficial to players. It will allow them to apply pressure on enemies who try to rush or pin down opponents until the safe zone engulfs them.

2) Rotate to stay within the safe zone

Staying within the safe zone is a good way to reduce the death rate, if nothing else. Despite playing rank, many players make this common mistake of getting caught outside the safe zone.

Rotating and staying well within the safe zone will not only keep players safe but will also provide them with more opportunities to fight opponents and more space to move about.

1) Use silencers

Knowing how to effectively use silencers in Free Fire will not only improve K/D ratio but will also allow players to dominate opponents from a distance. Although the muzzles are a better attachment for more DPS, silencers have their perks as well.

For those who are good marksmen, using a sniper with a silencer in conjunction with Maro and his abilities can easily eliminate multiple enemies from a distance without even breaking a sweat.

Edited by Shaheen Banu