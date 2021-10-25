Top 5 tips for landing accurate headshots in Free Fire MAX

Knowing how to shoot is not enough in Free Fire Max. To consistently win and secure Booyahs, players need to land as many accurate headshots as possible during a match.

While landing accurate headshots is easier said than done, those who can master this skill will be well rewarded. Despite the learning curve being rather steep, players can follow a few tips to get better at it.

Using Laura can help land accurate headshots in Free Fire MAX (and 4 more tips)

5) Aim down sight while firing

Aiming down sights while firing is the easiest way to land accurate headshots in Free Fire MAX. While it may take some time and effort to get used to it, players who can aim down sight and shoot will indefinitely land headshots with ease.

This is a great way to gain the upper hand in combat and cause maximum damage in the minimum amount of time. Players will also use the least amount of ammunition in the process.

4) Use Laura to maximize accuracy

Of all the characters available to players in Free Fire MAX, Laura is the best option when it comes to aiding in accuracy. Her unique 'Sharp Shooter' ability grants players an accuracy bonus while scoped in.

3) Always use scoped weapons or find weapons that can be fitted with a scope attachment

There are many weapons to choose from in Free Fire MAX, but only a few come with a pre-fitted scope or can be fitted with a scope attachment. While stock iron sights are good for the early game, having a scope on the weapon is a huge advantage.

Additionally, having a weapon with a good scope can also be useful when scouting the terrain ahead or wanting to get a better look at the enemy's position.

2) Adjust sensitivity as needed

Sensitivity settings will vary from player to player in Free Fire MAX. While there are a lot of presets that can be used, finding one that works on an individual level will take some experimenting. Players should take some time out and adjust their sensitivity in-game until it works perfectly for them.

1) Stay within optimal weapon range

Every weapon in Free Fire MAX has its own optimal weapon range. After a certain distance, bullets won't hit the target no matter how accurate the shot was. Players need to find weapons that work at their preferred optimal range to make landing headshots easier.

For example, players who enjoy close-range combat can opt for SMGs and shotguns, while AR's, snipers, and marksman rifles are well suited for mid to long-range engagements.

