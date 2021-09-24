Top 5 tips for surviving longer in Garena Free Fire

The goal of every Garena Free Fire match is to survive till the end and secure a Booyah. In most cases, this is easier said than done, as players are unable to survive past the end zones.

Nonetheless, there are a few ways to overcome this problem and survive till the end with ease. With a bit of practice and by following a few tips, even beginners can survive till the end of nearly every match.

Ways to survive longer in Garena Free Fire

5) Play a passive game

A great way to survive longer in Garena Free Fire is to adopt a passive playstyle. This style of play is great for beginners who want to win their first Booyah. And at times, it can be great for seasoned players as well.

Although there are several drawbacks to playing passively, it is the safest and best way for players to survive the longest. While not all fights can be avoided, the bulk of them can be bypassed.

4) Land in isolated locations

Landing in isolated locations on the map is a sure-shot way to stay alive the longest. Players can freely loot during the early game and take their time while moving from area to area.

While this tactic is great, players should avoid landing at the edges of the map, as this may hamper their ability to rotate. This may cause them to get left out of the safe zone.

3) Loot during the early game

More often than not, players are left running about, looking for supplies during the end zones of the match. This is a bad position to be in if the enemy attacks as the player has no means of defending themself.

Finding as much loot during the early game is essential to survival. Players should stock up on ammunition, medkits, and armor to ensure a smooth match. Additionally, players should also try to keep their EP at max to receive passive healing.

2) Rotate to stay within the safe zone

A good way to survive till the end of a Free Fire match is to always rotate and stay within the safe zone. This will allow players to avoid being pinned down by enemy players and taking zone damage.

Furthermore, constantly rotating will allow players to keep track of enemy movements and stay ahead of them. This will also reduce the possibility of being ambushed by campers.

1) Camp on high ground

An easy way to survive and get eliminations during Free Fire matches is to camp on high ground. While camping is often frowned upon by the community, it is an effective method to stay alive till the end.

Although this method does work, the major drawback is that campers need to leave their position at times to get supplies and may get spotted by opponents and get eliminated.

