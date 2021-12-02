Top 5 tips for using gloo walls like experienced players in Garena Free Fire

Gloo walls are one of the significant utility items in Garena Free Fire, which have the potential to make a great impact on the game's outcome. Players can gain the upper hand in gunfights and emerge victorious if they use them properly.

However, many of the newer players aren't aware of how they can optimally use these grenades. As a result, they look for some tactics or ideas that they may use to improve themselves. Here is a list of five tips players can follow.

The 360° trick will help in using gloo walls like experienced players in Free Fire (and 4 more tips)

5) Block opponents

While players engage in fights within confined spaces, gloo walls can be employed to hold opponents in place and prevent them from escaping. They can also be used to block their movement.

Doing so will provide players with a brief window of opportunity to heal or throw grenades at their opponent.

4) Utilizing them to revive teammates

Players can use gloo walls to revive a teammate who has been knocked out while playing Clash Squad mode, duo, or squad matches in Battle Royale.

Losing a member can majorly affect a team in Free Fire. With the correct usage, this utility can provide cover while reviving and bringing back teammates into the battles.

3) Use them while rotating

To rotate in an open area, it is advisable to put gloo walls in place. This could be pretty crucial as they can act as cover in case there's any foe nearby.

Moreover, the angle of placement could play a vital role, and players must note that placing them in the wrong direction could get them caught in enemy fire.

2) In close-range gunfights

Close-range confrontations often need a great number of skills in addition to the use of proper weapons. In such instances, users might employ gloo wall grenades to get the upper hand over their adversaries in Free Fire.

Players can strategically deploy these to get some free time for themselves to focus on things like restoring health, reloading, and so on.

1) 360° trick

The primary goal of the 360° gloo wall trick is for the user to surround themself with gloo walls as quickly as possible. It may assist players in various scenarios, such as reviving their teammates or dodging their foes.

However, this isn't an easy task and would require a lot of practice and effort in Free Fire.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

