Top 5 most underrated character abilities in Free Fire

The characters in Free Fire are widely popular among the game's fans due to their unique abilities. These character abilities offer various power-ups and tactical advantages that players can take advantage of. Abilities can be obtained through Free Fire's in-game store.

Many characters have been established as the mightiest in Free Fire. Alok, Chrono, Wukong and Skyler are among the most powerful ones. Their character abilities are among the most used, too.

In contrast, however, there are some underutilized characters as well. These underrated characters also possess great potential to stand against the characters with overpowered abilities in Free Fire.

Free Fire: The most underrated abilities in the game

1) Notora (Racer's Blessing)

Notora is a passive ability character who helps with HP restoration. Her ability, Racer's Blessing, can restore as much as five HP for all occupants of a vehicle in Free Fire every 4.5 seconds.

Users can further enhance the capabilities of Racer's Blessing by decreasing the duration to two seconds at max level. Notora is an excellent choice whenever players are low on HP and are trying to escape in a vehicle.

2) Joseph (Nutty Movement)

Joseph is another decent passive skill character with the ability Nutty Movement. Nutty Movement is a beneficial skill that allows the player to escape enemy fire quickly. Joseph's ability increases the movement and sprinting speed by 10% whenever he incurs some damage.

Joseph's enhanced reflexes can further be sharpened with level-ups by up to 20% using his memory fragments.

3) Steffie (Painted Refuge)

Painted Refuge is the name of Steffie's active ability, which gamers can activate to reduce bullet and explosive damage. It creates graffiti to reduce bullet and explosive damage by 5% and 15%, respectively.

Painted Refuge lasts for five seconds and has a cooldown of 45 seconds. Hence, Steffie is a decent character in Free Fire for both attack and defense.

4) Jota (Sustained Raids)

Jota's Sustained Raids received an adjustment through the latest OB29 update, after which he became one of the strongest characters in the game. His ability helps in HP recovery without exercising much effort.

Sustained Raids is a passive ability, so it doesn't need manual activation. It triggers whenever players take shots at enemies. They can recover some HP upon every successful hit with a gun, and knocking down an opponent recovers 10% HP.

5) Kelly (Dash)

Kelly is not a superb primary character choice in Free Fire. However, she is a decent choice as the second fiddle in a character combination. Her ability, Dash, allows users to enhance their sprinting speed by 1%.

In addition to that, her first shot on target inflicts 101% damage. At the sixth level of Dash, gamers can further improve the sprinting speed by 6%.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

