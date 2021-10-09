Top 5 most underrated character abilities in Free Fire after the OB30 update

Following the Free Fire OB30 update, a few characters were nerfed. However, that didn't stop them from dominating the game, as their special abilities are too powerful to be countered

Now, while these overpowered characters are to an extent the centerpiece of the game, there are others that are underrated and hardly used by players. However, if used correctly they can help secure a Booyah in every game.

Free Fire: Most underrated character abilities after the OB30 update

5) D-bee (Bullet Beats)

While on the surface D-bee may not seem like much and his skill is very situational, in reality, he is one of the most useful characters in Free Fire. His ability to run and gun with accuracy is unmatched in-game.

His special "Bullet Beat" ability allows players to gain, rather than lose, accuracy while moving and shooting. This is extremely useful when rushing at enemies, or moving across large open ground while having to shoot.

4) Maro (Falcon Fervor)

Players who are good with snipers or with weapons that support long firing capabilities usually avoid close-range fights. Unless and until they are faced with no other option, landing headshots from far away is their gameplay style.

To ensure that the damage dealt is at maximum, players should use Maro and level him up to the maximum as soon as possible. With his skill, Falcon Fervor, players can deal increased damage at long distances and eliminate opponents with ease in Free Fire.

3) Wolfrahh (Limelight)

Out of all the characters in Free Fire, Wolfrahh is one of the most unique. While his ability is very situational, in the right circumstances, players can dominate the entire match.

Players who have viewers watching them for the duration of the match will enjoy damage reductions from headshots, and will do increased damage to enemy limbs.

2) Luqueta (Hat Trick)

While not the most powerful character in Free Fire, Luqueta and his unique ability, Hat Trick, can be used in a number of situations. During 1v1 fights in-game, players using this character will gain the upperhand due to a larger HP pool.

Given that most characters in-game have an HP pool of 200, players using Luqueta will gain a slight upperhand due to more HP being available. This is crucial during a fight, as players will be able to absorb a bit more damage than their opponent.

1) Jota (Sustained Raids)

Also Read

Unknown to many Free Fire players, Jota is an excellent aggressive character in-game. While not as powerful as Chrono or Skyler, he can indeed hold his own while pushing opponents.

Thanks to his unique Sustained Raids ability, players can recover HP by simply causing damage to their opponents, and will receive a huge boost if any of them are knocked down.

Edited by Sabine Algur