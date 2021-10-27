Top 5 underrated landing spots in Free Fire

There are a total of four maps that players can choose from in Free Fire: Kalahari, Purgatory, Bermuda, and Bermuda Remastered. Each of these offers a distinct landscape for players to explore and fight on to secure a Booyah.

While there are popular landing locations on all these maps, there are a few that go unnoticed. Although these drop locations may not be the best in-game, they are good for solo players and those who enjoy a passive playstyle during the early game.

Landing spots in Free Fire that players should check out

5) Katulistiwa (Bermuda)

Katulistiwa is one of the most underrated landing spots in Free Fire. Most players don't know it exists and only land here by chance rather than intention. Nevertheless, the location offers great loot, and players can easily rotate on to greener pastures once fully geared up.

4) Mill (Bermuda)

The Mill is a great landing location in Free Fire. While it looks small on the map, it offers plenty of good loot and protection at the start of the match. It features a few structures for cover, good rotational routes, and a lack of enemies. It's unclear why it has become an underrated landing spot in-game.

3) Mt. Villa (Purgatory)

Unlike Peak, Mt. Villa is a relatively safe landing zone. Due to it being located on the edge of the map, it sees very little action during most matches. Players can land here and take their time looting and gearing up without the fear of being shot.

2) Crossroads (Purgatory)

Crossroads is a safe landing spot for new players and offers decent loot. What makes this location great is the fact that it is located on the southwestern edge of the map. Most players tend to avoid it as it's far away from the center. However, those who are skilled at rotation can easily land here and move out after looting.

1) Santa Catarina (Kalahari)

Santa Catarina is a great place for Free Fire players to land. It's located on the eastern edge of the Kalahari map and features a galleon from ages past. With plenty of options for rotations and a lack of enemies, players can take time and secure loot here without worry.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu