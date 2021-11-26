Top 7 Free Fire tips to avoid early fights while pushing rank

When pushing rank in Free Fire, getting into early-game fights is not a good idea. Despite having adequate skill, players may find themselves in unfavorable situations with bad loot.

To avoid being eliminated early in the game, players will have to learn to adapt. Survivability should always be the top priority. This can be done by following a few tips and implementing a passive playstyle.

Follow these tips to give enemies the slip and stay safe in Free Fire ranked matches

1) Move through buildings to avoid being spotted

When entering areas like Command Post, players should avoid moving in the open. Moving through buildings is the safest way to traverse these locations. By doing this, players will be safe and hidden from nearby opponents.

2) Use a surfboard for quick escapes

Surfboards are amazing utility items in Free Fire. They offer great mobility and players can use them to escape quickly. They can be used on any type of terrain and will even work on flat ground.

3) Avoid hot-drops and landing in popular locations

Hot-drop locations are the last place players should land when trying to avoid fights. Additionally, avoiding other popular drop locations is also a good idea. Even though they won’t see heavy fighting, the chances of getting into a shootout are high.

4) If an enemy is nearby crouch and move

Crouching and moving is a saving grace in many situations. Even Free Fire characters like Clu will not be able to find crouched players. This is useful when enemies are nearby. Rather than trying to run away, players that quietly crouch are more likely to escape undetected.

5) Stay at the edge of the safe zone to avoid being detected

When the first Free Fire zone begins to close, staying at the edge is a good idea. Since most opponents will be pushing towards the center of the map, players have more chances of surviving when hugging the edge of the safe zone.

6) Use Wukong’s Camouflage ability to hide

Wukong’s Camouflage ability, if used correctly, is perfect for hiding from players. They can still move about easily while staying hidden to a certain extent. The ability has to be perfectly timed to make the most of it.

7) If spotted by an enemy use smoke to break line of sight

If spotted by the enemy, use smoke. A well placed smoke grenade will break the line of line and allow for a safe escape. Additionally, placing a gloo wall behind while running away will also prevent stray bullets from inflicting damage.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. Which playstyle is better? Passive. Aggressive. 0 votes so far